Increased Adoption in the Construction Industry Boosts the Growth of the Polyvinyl Butyral Market; FMI Analysts Predict Market Valuation to Surpass US$ 8.40 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% through 2034, the USA aerospace sector, home to giants like Boeing and Airbus, drives demand for PVB-based laminated glasses, solidifying its market leadership. Government incentives for renewable energy further propel growth, attracting a plethora of companies to invest, boosting the PVB films and sheets market.

NEWARK, Del, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global market size for polyvinyl butyrals is estimated to be around US$ 4.30 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of 6.90% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 8.40 billion in 2034.



The significance of polyvinyl butyral (PVB) has substantially increased in various industries in the last few years. The global automotive sector, for instance, is adopting PVB for laminated safety glass, which provides enhanced safety by preventing shattering upon impact. The demand for laminated safety glass is also rapidly increasing in architectural applications, with PVB interlayers providing impact resistance and improved structural integrity.

Advancements in PVB technology, such as improvements in optical clarity, adhesion strength, and resistance to yellowing, are leading to PVB market expansion. PVB is also used extensively in the renewable energy sector, especially in solar energy, which encapsulates solar panels. This helps protect solar cells from external factors, such as moisture and UV radiation.

Businesses involved in the photovoltaic industry are extensively using PVB for encapsulating solar panels due to the need for durable and weather-resistant encapsulation materials. The sales of PVB are also touching the skies among companies specializing in safety glass production. Besides this, the expansion of the electronics industry in countries like China, India, and South Korea, particularly in encapsulation applications, is further driving the sales of PVB-based components.

“To achieve sustainability goals, companies in the polyvinyl butyral market must develop and implement strategies to promote the reuse, recycling, and repurposing of PVB-based products and waste materials to reduce the resource consumption and waste generation,” - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The films and sheet segment dominates the global polyvinyl butyral market with a projected CAGR of 6.70% through 2034.

Based on the end-user, the automotive segment is likely to lead the polyvinyl butyral market with a CAGR of 6.50% till 2034.

The polyvinyl butyral market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to expand at a modest CAGR of 8.10% through 2034.

The polyvinyl butyral market in China is estimated to rise at a 7.60% CAGR through 2034.

The polyvinyl butyral market in Japan is likely to increase at 8.60% CAGR through 2034.

The United States polyvinyl butyral market is predicted to rise at a 7.20% CAGR through 2034.

The polyvinyl butyral market in South Korea is very likely to develop at a CAGR of 9.00% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

The global market for polyvinyl butyrals is highly competitive and comprises domestic and international players catering to various industries and sectors.

Prominent companies in the market include Kuraray Co. Ltd, Eastman, Sekisui., Ltd., Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Decent Plastic Co., Ltd.

Companies in the market are investing heavily to tap emerging markets in the developing and underdeveloped parts of the world, and governments are promoting the use of PVB-based films and sheets to spread awareness about its benefits.

The demand for PVB-based films and sheets is increasing due to its excellent optical properties and safety features, and it is being widely used in the construction, automotive, and solar industries.

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, Eastman expanded its Saflex FlySafe 3D range, introducing various sequin sizes and color choices for building facades to address rising concerns about aviation safety.

Avient made strides in sustainable materials with its reSound R thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) in August 2021, incorporating reclaimed polyvinyl butyral (PVB) from car windshields and laminated architectural glass. This collaboration with Shark Solutions resulted in TPEs containing 25% post-consumer recycled PVB, suitable for various consumer and automotive applications.

Cube Berlin's modern architecture, reflecting the vibrancy of Berlin's Washingtonplatz, came to life in October 2023. Eastman's Saflex™ Solar (SG) and Saflex™ Structural (DG) PVB interlayers, chosen for their structural integrity and solar control, played a crucial role in the project alongside 3XN Architects and industry experts.

The Museum of Fine Arts Houston (MFAH) unveiled its Nancy and Rich Kinder Building addition in December 2023, illuminating galleries with natural light while preserving priceless classical art through the innovative use of Vanceva™ PVB interlayers.

Top Key Companies in the Polyvinyl Butyral Market

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd.

Huakai Plastic (Chongqing) Co., Ltd.

Tiantai Kanglai Industrial Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Decent Plastic Co., Ltd.

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Rongxin New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Pulijin Plastic Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Chaofeng Plastic Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Haocheng Industrial Co., Ltd.

S-LEC B.V.

Guangzhou Lihong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Wenzhou Sanyou Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd.

GVC Corporation

KB PVB Co., Ltd.

Sekisui S-Lec B.V.

Shanghai Chang Chun Plastics Co., Ltd.

Polyvinyl Butyral Market by Segmentation

By Application:

Films & Sheet

Paint & Coating

Adhesive & Sealants

Printing Inks

Others



By End User:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

