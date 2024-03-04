eHealth Market to Surpass USD 230.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.5%

eHealth Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released a research study titled "eHealth Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032." This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market risks, identifies opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period of 2023 to 2032. The study segments the market by key regions that are driving its growth and commercialization. In addition, the report covers crucial information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment structure of the global eHealth Market. It includes profiles of key players in the industry, such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems, InTouch Health, International Business Machines (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic, UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers.



eHealth Market Statistics: The global eHealth market size was valued at $74,476 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $2,30,640 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.



eHealth Market Segmentation Overview:

Based on type, the medical apps segment accounted for around two-fifths of the global e-health market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027, owing to upsurge in demand for quality healthcare services & solutions, increase in acceptance of mHealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety & patient care, and rise in government initiatives to promote healthcare information technology (HCIT). The same segment would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.



Based on formulation, the healthcare providers segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the global e-health market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. This is due to increase in demand for data accuracy to ensure patient safety through improved clinical outcomes, rise in healthcare reforms, and surge in efforts to control healthcare expenditure. On the other hand, the healthcare consumers segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.



Based on geography, North America held the highest share in 2019, generating more than two-fifths of the global e-health market. This is attributed to favorable regulatory scenario, high adoption of HCIT solutions to curtail soaring healthcare costs, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of E-health companies in the region. The market across Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 17.2% throughout the forecast period, due to government investments & reforms to modernize healthcare systems, increase in product launches, rise in medical tourism, implementation of e-health programs, and upsurge in per capita income in the province.



The segments and sub-section of eHealth market is shown below:

By Type: Electronic Health Record (HER), Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Picture Archiving, & Communications Systems (PACS), Laboratory Information Systems (LIS), Telehealth, Prescribing Solutions, Medical Apps, Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS), Pharmacy Information Systems; and Others

By End User: Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Athenahealth, Cisco Systems, InTouch Health, International Business Machines (IBM), General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Medtronic, UnitedHealth Group (Optum), Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers.



Important years considered in the eHealth study:

Historical year – 2017-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



eHealth Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements



If opting for the Global version of eHealth Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes eHealth Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of eHealth in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in eHealth market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global eHealth market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



