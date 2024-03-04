Gamereum Revolutionizes Gaming with the Introduction of Gaming-Optimized Blockchain

Gamereum launches the first CROSS-WEB Adaptation Gaming Blockchain, seamlessly merging Web2 and Web3 gaming experiences with its innovative zk-Modular design, offering near-instant finality, unparalleled security features, and a thriving ecosystem powered by the $GAME token.

London, UK, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamereum , the pioneer in transforming the gaming landscape, announces the launch of its gaming-optimized blockchain. This revolutionary technology, dubbed the first CROSS-WEB Adaptation Gaming Blockchain, seamlessly integrates Web2 gaming experiences with Web3 technology, ushering in a new era of gaming innovation.

At the heart of Gamereum's blockchain lies its bullet-speed zk-Modular design, engineered specifically for gaming enthusiasts. With near-instant finality, transactions of in-game assets are settled in real time, eliminating delays and ensuring a seamless gaming experience. Each game operates within its own modular sub-chain, maximizing performance even during the most intense gaming sessions. Gamereum’s robust security and privacy features, including zkBFT PoS Consensus and zKP for confidential intrachain communications, provide gamers with peace of mind while safeguarding their assets.

The Gamereum ecosystem offers a plethora of benefits to both gamers and developers alike. Through asset tokenization, in-game assets can be converted to NFTs or semi-fungible tokens, unlocking real-world value. Immutable transactions ensure provable ownership and transfer of in-game assets, backed by immutable records. Gamers can manage their assets seamlessly across multiple wallets and EVM-compatible chains with the cross-platform wallet feature. Utilizing zk protocol DLT for on-chain data storage ensures the secure storage of user personal data and assets. Furthermore, the platform facilitates communication between games on different sub-chains within the Gamereum ecosystem, fostering interoperability and enhancing the gaming experience.

At the core of the Gamereum ecosystem lies the $GAME token, serving as the foundation for the next wave of Web3 gaming. With utilities ranging from base chain transaction fees to in-game rewards, $GAME powers a thriving gaming economy.

Gamereum encourages developers to leverage its high-performance modular Layer 1 blockchain, offering an open-source technology stack to create top-rated games. EVM compatibility allows developers to seamlessly port Web2 games to Web3 or migrate them from other chains to Gamereum. Additionally, the Gamereum Gaming Adaptation Kit provides developers with frameworks to transform Web2 games into Web3 experiences, reducing deployment time and technical complexity.

Experience the future of gaming with Gamereum, where innovation meets seamless integration, and gaming knows no bounds.

About Gamereum

Gamereum is an innovative PoS EVM-compatible layer-one blockchain optimized specifically for gaming. Bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 gaming experiences, Gamereum offers unparalleled speed, security, and interoperability. With its modular design and comprehensive toolkit, Gamereum empowers developers to build the next generation of blockchain-based games.

