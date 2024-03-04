Announcement: Fort Block Games ($FBG) Spearheads Web3 Gaming Evolution with Player-Centric Approach

Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion’s Share Group proudly unveils Fort Block Games, a pioneering GameFi initiative poised to revolutionise the gaming sector through a visionary player-centric approach.



In a bold move that promises to redefine the dynamics of gaming and blockchain, Fort Block Games emerges as a leader in Web3 innovation. With a clear mission to reshape the gaming experience, Fort Block Games places the community at the helm, prioritising accessibility, personalisation, Play to Earn and cutting-edge gameplay mechanics.



Fort Block Games development strategy centres on the creation of a diverse portfolio of free-to-play games, meticulously designed to captivate and engage players. From immersive single-player narratives to collaborative ventures and adrenaline-pumping multiplayer showdowns, Fort Block Games aims to elevate gaming experiences to unprecedented levels of excitement and immersion.



Starting off with development on platforms like Roblox and Fortnite, Fort Block Games plans to later expand into using Unreal Engine 5 for PC games. This phased approach not only lays a solid foundation for adoption but also embraces the forefront of gaming technology. The introduction of Market-Hub, a player-driven marketplace for tokenized game items, aims to enhance the gaming experience and open new revenue channels.



Developed by a US registered company and professional team with extensive experience in game development, content production and business operations, Fort Block Games is poised for success. The $FBG Token introduces a multi-faceted reward system, including a 50% revenue share for token holders, simplifying the ecosystem's economic model.



Through its partnership with Lion's Share Group, Fort Block Games is expanding its market presence. This collaboration leverages a powerful network and custom strategies aligned with Fort Block Games' objectives, ensuring significant reach, positioning the company for huge success in the Web3 gaming space.



By incorporating Web3 tokenomics into traditional popular gaming platforms, Fort Block Games sets a new standard for the industry. With plans to launch revenue-sharing P2E games and drive GameFi innovation through strategic partnerships and intellectual property expansion, Fort Block Games leads the charge in the industry's evolution.



Security and transparency are paramount, with Fort Block Games implementing safeguards like third-party KYC verification, smart contract audits and protecting liquidity pool tokens. The fair launch TGE model addresses the risks associated with large VC and early investors, promoting a sustainable growth path.



Coming up, Fort Block Games is set to introduce new and exhilarating experiences on Fortnite, including revamped game modes featuring unique map designs. The first release, "Gator District," promises fast-paced action on a compact map, while "Fort Wars" offers a larger, more intricate experience with an unprecedented enemy boss, set to launch in spring.

Then, "Takeover," a pioneering multiplayer game by Fort Block Games, merges team-based tactical gameplay with elements from hero shooters, battle royales, and arcade-style combat. Developed using Unreal Engine 5, "Takeover" showcases enhanced graphics and gameplay, initially designed for PC with plans to extend to consoles in 2024. This game will mark the first utilization of the Gamer Market Hub, setting a new standard for integrated gaming experiences.



Fort Block Games envisions a future where blockchain technology and player-centric design converge, creating a gaming ecosystem that not only empowers and rewards players but also spearheads a transformative wave across the industry.



