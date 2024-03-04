Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Size to Surpass USD 126.8 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2%

Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2032 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2032). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Brainlab, WishBone Medical, Stryker (Scopis), EchoPixel, Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, Hologic, Hitachi, Agfa-Gevaert, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, MeVis Medical Solutions, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging, Renishaw, Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN, Johnson and Johnson.



Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Statistics: The global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market size is projected to reach $126.81 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.



Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Segmentation Overview:

Among types, the off-premise segment was the largest in 2018, capturing more than three-fifths of the market share and would maintain its dominance through 2026. This is because of the widespread distribution of cloud-based technology, even in developing regions. Furthermore, several preoperative surgical planning software providers readily offer a cloud-based interface for their software, which boosts the market growth. However, the on-premise segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% through 2026 as these software technologies are slowly being adopted in hospital settings in the developing markets.



Among applications, the orthopedic surgery segment accounted for nearly three-fifths of the market share in 2018 and would retain its revenue lead through the forecast period. This is due to increase in orthopedic procedures, rise in focus on preoperative planning, and surge in prevalence of global geriatric population. However, the neurosurgery segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for neurosurgical interventions.



North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that most global manufacturers of preoperative surgical planning software are active in North America, especially in the U.S. Furthermore, preoperative surgical planning software developing giants such as Brainlab AG, Carestream Health, and others have their significant presence in this region. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is going to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the study period, owing to the presence of high population base, increase in awareness about preoperative surgical planning, growing prevalence of orthopedic disease, surge in disposable income, and increase in demand for surgical procedures in the region.



The segments and sub-section of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market is shown below:

By Type: Off-premise and On-premise

By Application: Orthopedic Surgery [General Orthopedic Surgery, Deformity Correction, Fracture Management, and Joint Reconstruction], Neurosurgery, Dental & Orthodontics Application, and Others

By End User: Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, and Rehabilitation Centers



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Brainlab, WishBone Medical, Stryker (Scopis), EchoPixel, Intrasense, GE Healthcare, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Koninklijke Philips, Canon, Hologic, Hitachi, Agfa-Gevaert, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, MeVis Medical Solutions, Carestream Health, Materialise, IBM Watson Health (IBM), Monteris Medical, Oracle NetSuite, Danaher Corporation, Medicad Hectec, Pie Medical Imaging, Renishaw, Nemotec, HIPOP-PLAN, Johnson and Johnson.



Important years considered in the Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market study:

Historical year – 2018-2022; Base year – 2023; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2032 [** unless otherwise stated]



Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements



If opting for the Global version of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Preoperative Surgical Planning Software Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Preoperative Surgical Planning Software in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Preoperative Surgical Planning Software market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



