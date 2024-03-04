CNH supports expanded rural connectivity in Latin America

The company’s latest strategic agreement in Argentina with Telecom takes our network coverage to close to 15 million hectares of farmland on the continent.

Basildon, March 4, 2024

Farming is and always has been one of the toughest jobs out there, but through its suite of precision technology solutions, CNH is making the task easier and more productive. These technologies, which help our customers save time, money, and critical resources, depend on robust internet connectivity. CNH has over 190 network provider partners in 144 countries that allow our customers to seamlessly connect their products and benefit from full coverage wherever our equipment is at work.

Our latest strategic alliance with Telecom Argentina bolsters this extensive network. Together with Telecom’s other partners, we are bringing 4G network connectivity and digital services to 500,000 hectares of countryside in the province of Buenos Aires.

“The Pergamino and Rojas areas are some of the most important for agricultural production in Argentina. But these places were lacking in adequate network coverage, which meant that our customers could not achieve the highest levels of productivity that our equipment and services offer. We had to do something about it,” said Rafael Miotto, President, Latin America at CNH. “By partnering with Telecom Argentina, we are ensuring that farmers always have access to the precision technologies that enhance their work. These include remote sensing and monitoring, which can help automate operator tasks, and smart irrigation that conserves water usage.”

This agreement furthers CNH’s strategy to deliver customer-inspired innovations everywhere, no matter how remote the location. In Brazil, CNH has a longstanding collaboration with the global network provider TIM, which offers the widest mobile coverage in the country. We are founding members of the ConectarAGRO association, which is helping to bring connectivity to more than 14 million hectares, benefiting over one million people across 13 states. Gregory Riordan, Digital Director, Latin America at CNH is the current President of this association.

CNH and TIM also cooperate on the highly successful Fazenda Conectada (Connected Farm) – a fully-functioning Farm and Ag Tech lab that monitors connected machines and their yields in Água Boa, Mato Grosso. Launched in 2021, the aim of this long-term project is to demonstrate how connectivity increases productivity in the field, even in a region with historically high yields.

Our partnerships with providers such as TIM are working to bring cellular connectivity to more land. And in parts of fields where consistent cellular access is unavailable, our “Bring Your Own Connectivity (BYOC)” approach makes network access possible by allowing farmers to connect to the Internet using any available network, hotspot, satellite, cell tower, or Wi-Fi. This gives farmers the freedom to efficiently get the job done without worrying about entering “dead zones” within their fields. Instead of dropping the signal, the machine sometimes switches between four or five different access points automatically for smooth, uninterrupted operation.

No matter where or in what situation, we ensure that our brands’ equipment automatically finds and connects to the best source. This approach to connectivity keeps our customers efficient by maintaining their peak performance.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

