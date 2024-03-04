Tao Climate's Double Impact Goal for 2030: Sequester 1 Gigatonne of Carbon in Hemp Housing for 300 Million People

Tao Climate has a goal to build sustainable housing for 300 million people by 2030, using hemp to remove 1 gigatonne CO2e from the air. Tao Climate founders Felix Roick (L) and Gary Byrnes (R) Tao Climate 1 gigatonne CO2e removal goal infographic

Tao Climate Pledges to Sequester 1 Billion Tonnes of CO2e in Plan to Build Millions of Eco-Friendly Homes

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold and innovative move to combat climate change, Tao Climate, a greentech software company, announces its ambitious goal to sequester 1 gigatonne of carbon by building hemp housing for 300 million people by 2030. This groundbreaking initiative harnesses the natural power of industrial hemp, which can capture up to 15 tons of CO2 per hectare in just 100 days, offering a sustainable, safe and scalable solution to carbon removal. By utilising hempcrete as an eco-friendly alternative to concrete, Tao Climate aims to significantly reduce emissions in the construction industry, while also addressing the critical issue of housing shortages around the world.

Tao Climate proudly registered its commitment with the Google Startups for Sustainable Development program, leveraging a unique and strong competitive advantage gained through its close relationship with Google. By joining the program, Tao Climate aims to utilise Google's resources and expertise to scale up its ambitious goal of sequestering 1 gigatonne of carbon through the construction of hemp housing for 300 million people by 2030. The company's innovative approach to carbon removal, which harnesses the natural power of industrial hemp, aligns perfectly with Google's mission to support sustainable development and combat climate change. The company is also a participant in the XPRIZE Carbon Removal contest.

While energy-intensive mechanical carbon removal solutions like Direct Air Capture (DAC) aim to mitigate climate change by extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, they often face significant limitations compared to industrial hemp's natural power. Some of the many drawbacks of DAC are the speed and scalability of the processes. DAC technologies require substantial energy inputs and intricate machinery, making the removal of CO2 a slow, capital- and resource-intensive endeavour. The United Nations has expressed disapproval of DAC as an effective mechanism to address the challenges posed by the climate crisis.

In contrast, Industrial hemp can capture up to 15 tons of CO2 per hectare, through photosynthesis, in a growth cycle of only around 100 days, as recognised by the EU Commission. Hemp cultivation on only 25% of the world’s agricultural land used for dairy and livestock would close the UN Emissions Gap of 23Gt of CO2e annually. Industrial hemp emerges as an environmentally conscious crop, displaying an impressively minimal demand for water and needing no pesticides or herbicides. Its cultivation not only benefits important microorganisms in the soil but also promotes the well-being of crucial pollinators such as bees. In hotter climates, industrial hemp can be harvested up to three times per year.

The conventional construction industry accounts for 8% of global emissions annually, with cement production being the main driver for the industry's negative effect on our climate. Industrial hemp emerges as a key player in the pursuit of carbon neutrality with the proven potential to minimise or even replace concrete usage and pave the way towards a sustainable construction industry.

Notably, industrial hemp can also replace fossil fuels and fossil fuel products such as plastic.

"At Tao Climate, we are committed to achieving this audacious gigatonne goal by 2030," affirms Gary Byrnes, CEO of Tao Climate. "We don’t have any time to waste if we are to avert climate and biodiversity collapse. That’s why our climate solution, using hemp to remove CO2 from the air and sequestering the carbon in sustainable housing, is the only scalable, fast and measurable way to close the emissions gap. We’re delivering systemic solutions in climate and housing and are ready to partner with companies and organisations worldwide to achieve this goal."

Felix Roick, COO of Tao Climate, states, "We are committed to harnessing the inherent carbon-capturing capabilities of industrial hemp, addressing not only the climate crisis but also revolutionising the construction sector. As part of the Google Startups for Sustainable Development program, we are poised to enhance this endeavour, showcasing our dedication to a more sustainable and resilient world. Through collaborative innovation, we aspire to shape a future where carbon neutrality and green solutions thrive harmoniously.

You can view a video of our Xprize project here: https://youtu.be/iVQlUEkHu8w

ABOUT TAO CLIMATE

Tao Climate, an Irish-registered green FinTech software company, is committed to utilising technology for a positive, measurable impact on the environment and addressing the urgent challenge of climate change. Tao Climate’s mission is to unite industrial hemp growers and makers worldwide, to capture and permanently sequester CO2. By offering high-quality carbon credits for sale, Tao Climate generates additional funds for industrial hemp growers and makers globally, ultimately increasing hemp production and closing the UN Emissions Gap of 23Gt of CO2 per year. The company’s proven model ensures the safe sequestration of captured CO2 for decades, in sustainable housing. Tao Climate delivers systemic solutions to the climate and housing crises, at scale.

Tao Climate is proud to be a selected member of Google's Startups for Sustainable Development program, leveraging a unique and strong competitive advantage gained through its close relationship with Google. Tao Climate welcomes enquiries from airlines that want to effectively manage their carbon footprints by building a better world.