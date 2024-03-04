Full Moon® Launches New Artisanal Sausage Slices

Made With Premium Meats and Antioxidant-Rich Fruits and Vegetables, The New Human-Grade Pet Snack Makes Prioritizing Your Pet’s Wellness Easy

Santa Monica, CA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Full Moon®, the brand known for its human-grade dog food and jerky treats, announced the launch of its Artisanal Sausage Slices, giving pets the fresh from the deli experience they deserve. Created for devoted pet owners who prioritize their own health, wellness and quality food, these snackable treats will help them do the same for their furry friends.

Like all Full Moon® products, Artisanal Sausage Slices are made using 100-percent human-grade ingredients sourced responsibly from family farms, meaning they look, smell, and taste just like the food you would cook in your own kitchen.

Now available in two delicious recipes:

Chicken Apple Sausage: Juicy apple morsels pair nicely with cage free chicken for a savory yet sweet treat. Added bonus: Each soft and chewy sausage piece is sliced to perfection for ultimate snackability!

Turkey Cranberry Sausage: It's fall all year round with these tender turkey sausage slices. Whole cranberries and bits of sweet potato take center stage for a bite-size savory treat packed with BIG flavor. Don't be surprised if your dog gobbles these right up!

“We know that using whole, real ingredients provide the best taste and quality possible for our pets,” said Ryan Perdue, founder of Full Moon Pet and fourth-generation Perdue family member. “With our new Artisanal line, we’re bringing the ‘fresh from the deli’ experience with soft and smoky sausage slices prepared with antioxidant-rich fruit and vegetable inclusions that are a perfect bite for small and bigger dogs alike.”

Full Moon® Artisanal Sausage Slices are now available in 12oz for an SRP of $13.99 and are the first 100% human-grade sausage you can shop in-store. Full Moon® Artisanal Sausage Slices can be found in Albertson’s, HEB, Hannaford, Food Lion and on Amazon. Pet parents can also purchase the new offering at FullMoonPet.com.

About Full Moon Pet:

Established in 2011 by founder and devoted dog dad Ryan Perdue, we believe that our dogs deserve food that is just as good as the food we make for ourselves. This commitment drives our choices every step of the way, from how we raise our animals, to the ingredients we choose, to the kitchens we cook in. Full Moon treats are proudly made in the United States using regionally-sourced, 100 percent human-grade ingredients: from the USDA-approved, farm-raised meats to the other natural ingredients you'd feed yourself. More importantly, we never use artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and our products are all free from corn, wheat, soy, glycerin, and other fillers. Learn more at fullmoonpet.com.

About Perdue Farms:

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services. Perdue Foods consists of a premium protein portfolio, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, and is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is a leading merchandiser, processor, and exporter of agricultural products and the largest U.S. manufacturer of specialty, organic, and non-GMO oils. It also ranks as one of the largest suppliers of organic feed ingredients in the world. Now in our company’s second century, we never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever and in USDA-certified organic proteins. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

