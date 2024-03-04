Coming Soon: Minitab Statistical Software with Enhanced AI Capabilities

New and Improved Version 22 Delivers Automation and Additional Features

State College, PA, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced the upcoming launch of a new and improved version of Minitab Statistical Software in late March. This new release will expand upon reliable rules-based artificial intelligence to enable automation for better, faster, and easier visualizations and data analysis.

As always, Minitab’s latest release includes new and improved capabilities. By adding the first-ever proprietary automated capability distribution, Minitab will revolutionize the way practitioners analyze processes. Automated, and enhanced visualizations will provide additional powerful ways for customers to interactively explore and engage with data. The addition of a new Gage study analysis using the EMP Method will ensure measurement systems are accurate, and the 1-proportion test has been expanded to improve the accuracy and appropriateness of results, particularly in quality control applications where the proportion of defectives is typically small.

Jeff Slovin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, said: “For over 50 years, Minitab has been at the cutting edge of data analysis, harnessing the power of machine learning and rules-based AI to provide trustworthy and accurate results. These new innovations will enable organizations to solve problems faster and easier than ever before, without compromising quality and reliability. We will continue to invest in bringing our customers best-in-class Solutions AnalyticsTM that drive significant business value.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life-changing innovations and meet their commitments of delivering high-quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For over 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Predictive Analytics, Minitab Model OpsTM, Minitab Connect™, Real-Time SPC™, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™, and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster, and more accurate decisions.

Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

