HotelPlanner Partners with World Blockchain Summit as Official Accommodation Provider

The company’s partnership will support the world’s leading global summit for the blockchain, digital asset, and Web 3.0 community with discounted accommodations for all attendees

LONDON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a new partnership with the World Blockchain Summit, the world’s longest running blockchain summit series with 20+ previous editions across 11 countries and counting. The partnership includes a revenue share on attendee hotel bookings as their Official Accommodation Provider for the summit in Dubai from April 22-23, 2024 and the summit in Singapore from November 11-12, 2024.



World Blockchain Summit, produced by Trescon Global, is a platform for curated networking opportunities with qualified investors and industry stakeholders, thought leadership, and one-to-one business meetings to facilitate deal flow for the web 3.0 community, with a curated agenda addressing current market trends and challenges. Each event includes an exhibition floor for showcasing innovative projects, a deal flow space for investors, and networking opportunities with industry leaders and innovators.

“World Blockchain Summit is our signature annual event for the entire Web 3.0 and blockchain community globally. Partnering with HotelPlanner enables us to provide our entire attendee base with a discounted accommodation solutions as an added benefit. As this partnership grows, we hope to add more Trescon events to the HotelPlanner ecosystem,” says Sharath Kumar, Director - Business Unit, Trescon.

Other Trescon Global produced events include the Dubai Fintech Summit, the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival, the Future Sustainability Forum, as well as Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo, among others.

“Some of the greatest thought leaders and innovators in the Web 3.0 industry attend the World Blockchain Summit. We are pleased to be the official accommodation provider for both summits, and we hope to expand this partnership with other Trescon produced events in the coming months and years,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com.

About Trescon Global

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm, which produces the World Blockchain Summit among many other global events, and also provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base. Trescon is founded and managed by a group of specialists with more than 8 decades of combined expertise in successfully developing business events, trainings, and consulting for corporates, governments, associations, and high net worth individuals across the world. Our advisory board members comprise an ever-growing and exceptional mix of senior-level industry veterans and tech entrepreneurs. With a deep understanding of the realities and requirements of the growth markets we operate in – we strive to deliver innovative and high-quality business platforms for our clients.

