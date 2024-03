Automotive Garage Equipment Market Forecasted to Cross US$ 35.5 billion at a 7.5% CAGR by 2032

Automotive Garage Equipment Market

By Garage type, the independent garage segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the market in the near future.

By Equipment Type, the wheel and tire segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive garage equipment market in the near future.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œAutomotive Garage Equipment Market," The automotive garage equipment industry was valued at $17.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $35.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. The market size of Automotive Garage Equipment Industry refers to a variety of tools and machinery used in automotive repair shops, service centers, and garages. These tools are essential for diagnosing, maintaining, and repairing vehicles. The most widely used garage equipment are lifting equipment, diagnostics and testing equipment, hand tools and power tools, and others.

๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

The automotive garage equipment industry is segmented into equipment type and garage type. By equipment type, the market is classified into lifting & hoisting equipment, diagnostic & testing equipment, wheel & tire equipment, hand tools & power tools, washing equipment, and others. By garage type, it is divided into OEM authorized garages and independent garages.

๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

Automotive garage equipment consists of different tools, machinery, and systems that are essential for the repair, maintenance, and upkeep of the vehicles. Garage equipment, such as lifting & hoisting equipment, diagnostic & testing equipment, wheel & tire equipment, hand tools & power tools, and washing equipment, play an essential role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and longevity of automobiles.

These tools are used by OEM authorized garages and independent garages to identify issues, conduct routine maintenance, and carry out repairs on various types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. There is a rise in the need for advanced garage equipment that is equipped with cutting-edge features and capabilities owing to technological advancements in the automotive industry.

The global automotive garage equipment industry size includes various players who are adopting strategies and offering several innovations within this sector. Key strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and innovative product launches.

For instance, in December 2021, ravaglioli.com partnered with TEXA, a key player in the industry, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and development of diagnostic tools & devices for remote diagnosis. This partnership aims to boost its automotive garage services and work together on innovative product development utilizing their combined technologies. This strategic move is expected to provide enhanced automotive garage tailored to address the evolving challenges posed by the latest vehicle technologies.

๐ ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

โ€ข ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Technological advancements in the automotive industry motivate the automotive equipment manufacturers to constantly innovate and meet the latest

developments. The integration of advanced electronic systems, sensors, and components in modern vehicles has made way for advanced diagnostic

tools which ensure accurate troubleshooting and repair.

โ€ข ๐€๐๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ

Automotive service centers invest in advanced garage equipment that complies with regulatory requirements to adhere to stringent regulations on

vehicle emissions, safety standards, and environmental sustainability.

โ€ข ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ (๐„๐•๐ฌ)

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles has brought about a substantial transformation in the industry. There is a growing demand for specialized

garage equipment capable of efficiently servicing EV components such as batteries, electric motors, and charging systems with more individuals opting

for electric vehicles.

โ€ข ๐€๐๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ˆ๐จ๐“ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐€๐ˆ

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in garage equipment is offering predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and

data-driven decision-making, increasing the efficiency of service operations.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

๐Œ๐š๐œ ๐“๐จ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ง ๐†๐š๐ซ๐š๐ ๐ž ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ, ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐†, ๐’๐Š ๐“๐จ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐‹๐‹๐‚, ๐ซ๐š๐ฏ๐š๐ ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ฅ๐ข.๐œ๐จ๐ฆ, ๐‡๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐„๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ, ๐Œ๐€๐‡๐€ ๐Œ๐š๐ฌ๐œ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐›๐š๐ฎ ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ง๐ฐ๐š๐ง๐ ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡ & ๐‚๐จ. ๐Š๐†, ๐‘๐จ๐›๐ž๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐ก ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡, ๐‡๐จ๐Ÿ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ง ๐Œ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง ๐†๐ฆ๐›๐‡, ๐’๐ง๐š๐ฉ-๐Ž๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ

โ€ข What are the key factors driving the market growth?

โ€ข Which segments are covered in the automotive garage equipment market?

โ€ข What is the estimated growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

โ€ข What are the key strategies adopted by leading players?

