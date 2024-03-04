Automotive Garage Equipment Market Forecasted to Cross US$ 35.5 billion at a 7.5% CAGR by 2032

Automotive Garage Equipment Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automotive Garage Equipment Market," The automotive garage equipment industry was valued at $17.3 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $35.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2032. The market size of Automotive Garage Equipment Industry refers to a variety of tools and machinery used in automotive repair shops, service centers, and garages. These tools are essential for diagnosing, maintaining, and repairing vehicles. The most widely used garage equipment are lifting equipment, diagnostics and testing equipment, hand tools and power tools, and others.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The automotive garage equipment industry is segmented into equipment type and garage type. By equipment type, the market is classified into lifting & hoisting equipment, diagnostic & testing equipment, wheel & tire equipment, hand tools & power tools, washing equipment, and others. By garage type, it is divided into OEM authorized garages and independent garages.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

Automotive garage equipment consists of different tools, machinery, and systems that are essential for the repair, maintenance, and upkeep of the vehicles. Garage equipment, such as lifting & hoisting equipment, diagnostic & testing equipment, wheel & tire equipment, hand tools & power tools, and washing equipment, play an essential role in ensuring the safety, efficiency, and longevity of automobiles.

These tools are used by OEM authorized garages and independent garages to identify issues, conduct routine maintenance, and carry out repairs on various types of vehicles, including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. There is a rise in the need for advanced garage equipment that is equipped with cutting-edge features and capabilities owing to technological advancements in the automotive industry.

The global automotive garage equipment industry size includes various players who are adopting strategies and offering several innovations within this sector. Key strategies adopted by these players include partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and innovative product launches.

For instance, in December 2021, ravaglioli.com partnered with TEXA, a key player in the industry, specializing in the design, manufacturing, and development of diagnostic tools & devices for remote diagnosis. This partnership aims to boost its automotive garage services and work together on innovative product development utilizing their combined technologies. This strategic move is expected to provide enhanced automotive garage tailored to address the evolving challenges posed by the latest vehicle technologies.

𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

• 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Technological advancements in the automotive industry motivate the automotive equipment manufacturers to constantly innovate and meet the latest

developments. The integration of advanced electronic systems, sensors, and components in modern vehicles has made way for advanced diagnostic

tools which ensure accurate troubleshooting and repair.

• 𝐀𝐝𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Automotive service centers invest in advanced garage equipment that complies with regulatory requirements to adhere to stringent regulations on

vehicle emissions, safety standards, and environmental sustainability.

• 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 (𝐄𝐕𝐬)

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles has brought about a substantial transformation in the industry. There is a growing demand for specialized

garage equipment capable of efficiently servicing EV components such as batteries, electric motors, and charging systems with more individuals opting

for electric vehicles.

• 𝐀𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐓 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐈

The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in garage equipment is offering predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, and

data-driven decision-making, increasing the efficiency of service operations.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐌𝐚𝐜 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬, 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐆, 𝐒𝐊 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐠𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐥𝐢.𝐜𝐨𝐦, 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐌𝐀𝐇𝐀 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐚𝐮 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇 & 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧 𝐌𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐒𝐧𝐚𝐩-𝐎𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

• What are the key factors driving the market growth?

• Which segments are covered in the automotive garage equipment market?

• What is the estimated growth rate of the market during the forecast period?

• What are the key strategies adopted by leading players?

