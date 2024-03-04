Jeanne Grunert, Award-Winning Writer and Marketing Expert, Appointed to Second Term as NAIWE Expert Panel Member
Jeanne Grunert will serve a second annual term on the National Association of Independent Writers and Editors’ Panel as Branding and Marketing Expert.PROSPECT, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeanne Grunert, an award-winning writer and marketing expert, has been appointed to a second term as a member of the National Association of Independent Writers and Editors (NAIWE) Expert Panel. Grunert serves as the organization’s branding and marketing expert, sharing her extensive knowledge with the group’s members. The NAIWE Board of Experts consists of individuals with expertise in writing, editing, publishing, and marketing who help their fellow members grow as writers and learn to promote their writing, editing, and related services.
“We are delighted to welcome Jeanne back for a second term as our branding and marketing expert,” said April Michelle Davis, Director of NAIWE. “We have so much more to learn from her! She did not hesitate to dive into the depth of each question asked of her and to provide examples to enhance understanding. NAIWE offers writers, editors, and other publishing professionals access to the publishing industry through its many member benefits and benefit partners.”
“Independent writers and editors face an entirely new set of marketing challenges this year,” said Jeanne. “With the growing use of artificial intelligence in many industries, including writing, knowing how to build a positive personal brand and promote your work online is essential. I look forward to continuing to share marketing and branding best practices with my fellow wordsmiths.”
Jeanne Grunert is the founder and president of Seven Oaks Consulting, a business-to-business content marketing agency located in Prospect, Virginia. Prior to founding Seven Oaks Consulting in 2007, Jeanne led marketing for financial services and education organizations in the New York City area. Known worldwide for her exceptional leadership and communication skills, Jeanne works seamlessly across cultural and corporate barriers to achieve outstanding results. She holds an M.A. in Writing from CUNY Queens College and a M.S. in Direct and Interactive Marketing from New York University, as well as certification in Personal Branding from the University of Virginia.
Jeanne is also no stranger to the writing world. She began her professional freelance writing career as a teenager, publishing numerous articles and short stories. She is the author of eight books, including two well-received mystery novels and a business book, Pricing Your Services: 21 Tips for More Profit.
As a fellow author with extensive marketing industry experience, Jeanne looks forward to sharing her expertise with NAIWE members. She may be contacted through her company, Seven Oaks Consulting, or through the NAIWE website.
Jeanne Grunert
Seven Oaks Consulting
+1 434-574-6253
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn