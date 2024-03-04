Submit Release
Intelligent Scopes Launches Helga AI-GEP™, an AI Platform for Gastroenterology with the Commencement of Validation of its AI Software Tool for Colon Cancer

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Scopes Corp, specializing in state-of-the-art image enhancement and precision AI software solutions for gastroenterology and urology, is pleased to announce the completion of its AI platform for gastroenterology, namely, Helga AI-GEP™.   The platform will offer computer aided devices for detection, classification and characterization of lesions and tissue irregularities in the colon (colon cancer) and the upper gastrointestinal tract (esophageal and gastric cancer).

Validation is commencing with its AI software tool, namely, Helga iCAP™ for the detection of colonic conditions. Helga iCAP™ has been developed not only to identify polyps and adenomas, but to provide additional information to aid endoscopists in delineating the condition and classifying into sub-types of polyps (hyperplastic and inflammatory) and adenomas (sessile, serrated, tubular and villous).

The goal of the company is to aid endoscopists through all the stages of the patient journey, from providing accurate diagnosis, optimal treatment decision, and when required, during the delivery of surgical treatment. As such, Intelligent Scopes collaborates with key stakeholders including clinicians, academia, and equipment manufacturers to provide tools that can aid endoscopists in providing optimal care to patients.

Dr. Rajesh Nair, incoming CEO of Intelligent Scopes Corp, commented, “At ISC we dedicate ourselves to continuous research and development, to bring to market solutions that improve patient care and aid clinicians in their workflow. The Helga AI-GEP™ platform offers AI tools in cancer diagnostics for colorectal and upper GI tract diseases, is versatile and adaptable, agnostic to hardware types and systems, allowing for ease of integration.”   Dr Nair added, “Whilst Helga AI-GEP™ aims to aid the clinicians in diagnosis and detection, we continue our R&D in the field of robotic surgery and work through tangible solutions that can be integrated into existing robotic systems to provide higher accuracy, reduce procedure time, and overall, improve the patient's care.

The company looks to launch the services commercially following regulatory clearances in the second half of 2024.

Intelligent Scopes Corp Media Contact:
Devika Dutt
d.dutt@intelligentscopes.com

About Intelligent Scopes Corp

Intelligent Scopes Corp provides state-of-the-art image processing and enhancement software medical devices and AI diagnostic tools for the fields of urology and gastroenterology.  The company focuses on the strategic R&D of image processing, image enhancement, AI diagnostic tools, and robotic guidance systems for endoscopy procedures to improve detection rates, reduce unnecessary biopsies and enhance patient outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.intelligentscopes.com


