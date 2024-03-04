Oceanwing Appoints Benjamin Winters as Chief Commercial Officer

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oceanwing, a leading provider of Amazon Advertising solutions and an Anker company, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Benjamin Winters as Chief Commercial Officer.



In his new capacity, Mr. Winters will spearhead sales, marketing, and partner activities to drive growth in North America. With a wealth of leadership experience in retail media, agency growth strategies, and mergers and acquisitions, Mr. Winters brings a formidable skill set to Oceanwing.

“We are thrilled about Ben joining and look forward to him taking our business in the United States to a new level. With his expertise, Oceanwing can become a top-tier e-commerce service provider in the United States, offering diversified e-commerce services to local brands and assisting clients in achieving continued success on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Tik Tok,” said Mr. Joe Wu, Oceanwing CEO.

“I am excited to join forces with Oceanwing, a company that leverages the proven strategies and tactics responsible for propelling Anker Technologies to its status as the number one global Seller on Amazon. As part of the Anker family, Oceanwing offers its clients unparalleled access to this wealth of knowledge and expertise,” said Mr. Winters. “With a committed team driving advancements in Amazon Advertising and Social Commerce, I am eager to utilize these resources to achieve success in the marketplace in the coming months.”

Mr. Winters most recently led the development of marketing and advertising offerings, products, and teams at Ideoclick. His contributions were pivotal in Ideoclick's growth phase, culminating in a successful Series-A funding round. Before that, he founded WINTR, a creative and performance marketing agency, which sold to Ideoclick to establish its core marketing offerings.

About Oceanwing: Oceanwing , an Anker Innovations company, is a leading provider of innovative Amazon Advertising solutions, dedicated to empowering brands to optimize their presence and performance in the digital marketplace. With a team of seasoned experts and cutting-edge technology, Oceanwing delivers tailored strategies and impactful results for its clients. Oceanwing leverages the same successful methodology that propelled Anker to phenomenal success on Amazon over the past decade. With this proven approach, Oceanwing has expanded its reach across a wide range of categories beyond consumer electronics, consistently achieving remarkable outcomes for its clients.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd30f723-0898-4a01-bb6b-a21f66c2adaa

Contact: Natalie Raines +1-206-818-0626 natalie@rainesstrategy.com