Ozan Electronic Money Achieves Spectacular Growth in 2023
By strengthening our presence abroad, we aim to add further value to our users and create a broader impact on payment systems globally.”ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of Türkiye’s leading fintechs, Ozan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money) has recorded extraordinary growth for two consecutive years. Ozan completed 2023 with x5.5 growth in Ozan SuperApp and x2.5 growth in their business payment services. As of the end of 2023, their monthly transaction volume has reached 5 Billion TL (174.4 Million USD).
— Ömer Suner, Ozan Electronic Money CEO
With its innovative financial products and strategic collaborations, Ozan Electronic Money gained significant momentum in 2023. Ozan introduced a range of products gathered under the Fiji label - Fiji, meaning that the product/solution combines physical and digital aspects of Ozan’s payment services. One great example is FijiPOS: It enables businesses that run in-person and online transactions to consolidate all their payments through virtual and physical POS, resulting in easier management, seamless operation, and better rates.
As monetary tightening has pressed on in Türkiye and globally, Ozan quickly adapted to the new economic conjuncture by pushing out industry-specific solutions under the Fiji brand that appealed to hotels, travel businesses, auto-sellers, large resellers, etc.
Strategic partnerships were instrumental in the company’s growth, paving the way for Ozan to reach a broader range of customers with minimal impact on their marketing and sales operations. One such partnership was made between Aveon Global Sigorta (Insurance), TESK (Confederation of Turkish Tradespeople and Craftspeople) and Ozan. A key outcome of the collaboration was the digital wallet app with special features for micro businesses and tradespeople affiliated with TESK. In just a few months, thousands of TESK members signed onto the app, gaining access to payment and insurance products as well as microloans.
“More to Come in 2024 and Beyond” - Dr. Ozan Ozerk, Ozan Elektronik Para Founder
Ozan Elektronik Para founder Dr. Ozan Ozerk commented briefly on Ozan’s success and expressed a confident outlook on the year ahead: “We are proud to complete 2023 with all these achievements. We look forward to staying on this successful path in 2024 and the years to come.”
CEO Ömer Suner expressed his excitement for 2024 while celebrating their success in 2023: “It’s been an important year for us. This year, we stood out in the industry with many innovative products and collaborations. Our new products, aggregated under Fiji, have transformed payment processes for many businesses thanks to the flexibility and ease of management they provide. Fiji products understand the dynamics of the business world and deliver innovative solutions sensitive to the needs of businesses.”
Suner underlined that Ozan made a real difference in 2023 through its products and collaborations in the face of economic challenges and that industry recognition followed: "We were deemed worthy of the Golden PSM awards in the 'Most Innovative Product-Project' and 'Young Spark' categories at the PSM Awards at the end of the year. This event is organized specifically for the finance sector and the awards recognize our success at innovation." he said.
“Accessible and Reliable for Everyone” - Ömer Suner, Ozan Elektronik Para CEO
Suner heralded new projects and collaborations that could help shape the fintech industry in 2024: “We aim to reach and support more businesses with new and existing payment solutions as well as expanding our work to the global arena. By strengthening our presence abroad, we aim to add further value to our users and create a broader impact on payment systems globally. Our ambition is to position Ozan as an accessible and reliable financial solution provider both locally and globally."
About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI - Ozan Electronic Money Institution):
Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Türkiye with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Türkiye under Law No. 6493 and is authorized to make agreements with member businesses as per Law No. 5464.
Gizem Lallı
Ozan Electronic Money Institution
gizem.lalli@ozan.com
