Two Inclusive Education Webinar Series Available: Inclusion for Students with IDD and Complex Needs & Assistive Technology (AT)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education has two upcoming Inclusive Education Webinar Series planned.

Inclusive Education Webinar Series: High Leverage Practice to Promote Inclusion for Students with IDD and Complex Needs

This two-part series, hosted by MAIER and the Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education, will provide well-structured content on different pedagogies and how high-leverage practice to promote inclusion can be conducted by developing strategies that promote inclusiveness and principles for students with IDD and Complex Needs.

Part 1 Wednesday, March 20th, 4:00 pm – Register here

In this session, presenters describe a practical approach for orienting our teaching practices toward ensuring students with IDD and Complex Needs can construct enviable lives within their self-selected communities. This practical session will meet teachers where they are on their inclusive practice journey and provide simple strategies for taking that next step.

Part 2 Thursday, April 4th, 4:00 pm – Register here.

In the second session, participants will learn new strategies and inclusive approaches necessary for assisting students with IDD and Complex Needs and how to provide intensive supports for students regardless of dis/ability. The session will help the participant to develop action points and strategies necessary for incorporating cultural practices into teaching and learning process.

Inclusive Education Webinar Series: Dispelling Myths about Assistive Technology (AT) Devices and Services

Want to learn more about assistive technology use in the classroom to benefit all learners? Recent guidance on the myths and facts surrounding assistive technology was released from the federal government which supports reducing barriers that often lead to a lack of utilization of AT. This webinar, hosted by Maine CITE and the Office of Special Services & Inclusive Education, will guide educators, administrators and ed techs through the latest AT information and provide insights on moving toward a more inclusive education environment.

This will be a two session event – March 12th from 4-5pm will include the overview of the myths and March 19th from 4-5pm will be an open forum for the public to come for conversations about the use of assistive technology in schools. Register here.

Series Presenters

Robert C. Pennington has served as the Assistant Director of Training and Executive Director for the Kentucky Autism Training Center (KATC) and currently is an Instructor in the Department of Special Education at the University of Louisville. He earned his PhD at the University of Kentucky and has over 20 years of experience in working with individuals with disabilities and their families in school and communities’ contexts. He has served as a classroom teacher and district technical assistance provider, and piloted Jefferson County Public Schools’ first autism inclusion model (AIM). His research interests include autism spectrum disorders, applied behavior analysis, writing instruction, and teacher preparation.

Monique Pinczynski is a first generation doctoral student at the University of North Carolina Charlotte in Special Education. She was previously a classroom teacher in Henderson, NV where she taught students with autism and extensive support needs as well as students with learning disabilities. Monique earned her B.S. and M.Ed. in Special Education at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where she also attained her Board Certified Behavior Analyst certification. Her research interests include implementing evidence-based practices with students with autism and extensive support needs with a focus on communication as well as supporting teachers in this area.

For more information or questions on either of these opportunities, contact Tracy Whitlock at tracy.w.whitlock@maine.gov