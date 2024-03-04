Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,886 in the last 365 days.

NEXGEL to Present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference on March 12th

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference taking place March 12th and 13th.

iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: March 12, 2024
Presentation Time: 10:30 a.m. ET
Live Webcast Registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3024/50043

To schedule a 1x1 meeting, please contact your iAccess Alpha conference representative or KCSA by emailing NEXGEL@kcsa.com.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal, Hexagels, Turfguard, Kenkoderm, and Dermablock. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
valter@kcsa.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NEXGEL to Present at the iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference on March 12th

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more