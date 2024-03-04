Safety Shot Appoints Serial Entrepreneur John Gulyas as Chairman of the Board

With multiple 7-figure exits, John Gulyas will help lead Safety Shot in its ongoing efforts to become a leading wellness beverage brand.



JUPITER, FL, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety Shot, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHOT) (the “Company), a pioneer in innovative well-being solutions, today announced that Glynn Wilson PhD. has stepped down as Chairman of the Board and in his place the Company has appointed John Gulyas.

Gulyas was the Founder and President of GBB Drink Lab, and co-founder of the Safety Shot beverage, the world’s first rapid blood alcohol detoxification drink. He has experience in industries ranging from cellular services, to waste management, to hospitality and has owned and operated multiple franchise brands for over 13 years.

In addition to owning and operating franchise locations, he consulted multiple franchisors on how to successfully develop their brands. Some of his most notable work was as an original Member of European Wax Center, where he was with the brand during the time that it went from 4 to 640 locations. He is an investor in multiple franchise concepts and was the co-founder of Vio Med Spa, a national franchise brand.

“I believe Safety Shot is a once-in-a-century kind of functional beverage that can improve wellbeing and potentially reduce the various hazards of alcohol overconsumption. We have exciting things lined up to fuel Safety Shot’s pivot to becoming a leading wellness beverage brand that could help millions of consumers,” Gulyas stated. “I will put my whole heart into building on the foundation that Safety Shot can be a high-profile product which has the potential to greatly increase shareholder value,” he added.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot, Inc., has developed a first of its kind beverage that makes you feel better faster from the effects of alcohol by reducing blood alcohol content and increasing mental clarity. Safety Shot leverages scientifically proven ingredients to enhance metabolic pathways responsible for breaking down blood alcohol levels. The formulation includes a tailored selection of all-natural vitamins, minerals, and nootropics, promoting faster alcohol breakdown and aiding in recovery and rehydration. Safety Shot has been available for retail purchase since the first week of December 2023 at www.DrinkSafetyShot.com and www.Amazon.com. Additionally, the Company plans to introduce business-to-business sales to distributors, retailers, restaurants, and bars in 2024.

