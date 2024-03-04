Hiking Accessories Market Expected to Reach $49.8 billion by 2032 - Allied Market Research

Developments in materials and technology have led to the development of lighter, durable hiking accessories that are more sophisticated. This includes the development of new technologies for textiles, portable water filtration systems, GPS devices, and other innovative products intended to improve the experience of the consumer on the trail.

Portland, OR, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Hiking Accessories Market by Type (Camping Gear, Apparel, Footwear, Backpacks, and Others), End User (Men, Women, and Kids), and Distribution Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global hiking accessories market size was valued at $26.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $49.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growing interest in outdoor activities is driving the growth of the hiking accessories market. However, the growth of the hiking accessories market is restricted by weather conditions. On the other hand, expansion into emerging markets presents remunerative opportunities for the expansion of hiking accessories during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:









Report Coverage



Details





Forecast Period



2023–2032





Base Year



2022



Market Size In 2022

$26.5 billion

Market Size In 2032



$49.8 billion



CAGR

6.7%

No. Of Pages In Report



250



Segments Covered

Type, End User, And Distribution Channel





Drivers

Growing Interest In Outdoor Activities

Innovations In Material And Technology

Rise In Adventure Tourism

Opportunities

Customization And Personalization

Expansion Into Emerging Markets Restraints

Economic Factors

Weather Conditions



The camping gear segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the camping gear segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the hiking accessories market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The rise of eco-friendly and sustainable products has led to an increased demand for environmentally conscious gear, promoting the use of recycled materials and ethical manufacturing processes. The backpacks segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. An increase in outdoor activities and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers are driving a boom in demand for hiking supplies, especially backpacks.

The men segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By end user, the men segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the hiking accessories market share and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. A growing interest in outdoor activities for fitness, mental well-being, and social engagement is a growth factor for male users. The women segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. The market for hiking accessories for women as end users is growing significantly, driven by the increasing trend of women participating in outdoor activities.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the hiking accessories market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The demand for hiking accessories is being driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports and a growing number of people who are concerned about their health. The online segment, however, showcases the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The hiking accessories market is experiencing rapid growth in online distribution channels due to convenient shopping and consumer preference for a variety of products.

Leading Market Players: -

The North Face

Patagonia

Columbia Sportswear

Arc'teryx

REI (Recreational Equipment, Inc.)

Black Diamond Equipment

Osprey Packs

Salomon

Merrell

Mountain Hardwear

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hiking accessories market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

