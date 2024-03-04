NA Chairman inaugurates Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park

VIETNAM, March 4 - BÌNH ĐỊNH — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ attended and pressed the button to inaugurate the first stage of Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park and Township in Vân Canh District in the south-central coastal province of Bình Định on Monday morning.

The industrial park has been under construction since September 2020 by Becamex IDC Corporation and VSIP Group, with a total investment of VNĐ7.5 trillion (US$303 million), belonging to sub-division No 7 of Nhơn Hội Economic Zone.

The industrial park, covering a total area of 1,374ha, consists of 1,000ha for industrial park and 374ha for residential and commercial areas and services.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà said it was a very important event promoting industrialisation and urbanisation in the province and turning Nhơn Hội Economic Zone into a dynamic coastal economic zone.

Hà said Nhơn Hội Economic Zone was determined to be a multi-industry and multi-sector economic zone, focusing on developing tourism, services, urban areas, industry, seaports, renewable energy and fisheries.

The economic zone was a growth pillar, closely and comprehensively linked with the general development of Quy Nhơn City and surrounding areas; a centre of science and technology and innovation where Việt Nam's important artificial intelligence applications were deployed; and a major tourist centre of the country.

Becamex VSIP Bình Định Industrial Park was believed to be a new model, requiring a synchronous approach with the mind-set of digital and green transformation, which must thoroughly resolve the relationship between economic development and environmental protection.

The province must carry out the motto of keeping the environment in harmony with the natural ecosystem and environmental hygiene.

The province and the industrial park had to commit to converting to green, clean and renewable energy because it was an attractive factor for future investors.

Hà added that the need to change the mind-set of digital transformation and green infrastructure for leading enterprises in the field of investment and development of industrial park infrastructure was imperative.

In terms of industrial development, Becamex IDC Corporation and VSIP Group must be pioneers in the transformation and build their own criteria for choosing green and clean technologies.

The industrial park was told to not emit gas beyond standards into the environment, while solid waste must be treated and recycled.

Planning and investment in developing urban areas in the industrial park needed to be green, smart, sustainable, and match with synchronous infrastructure systems.

He said high-quality human resources were an attractive factor for investors. Thus, the province should issue mechanisms and policies to encourage talented people and mobilise human resources to foster new dynamism and create an attractive environment for experts and scientists.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Phạm Anh Tuấn said the industrial park’s priority areas to attract investment mainly focused on garment, food, wood, fine-art stone, animal feed, seafood processing and low-pollution technology industries.

Tuấn said the industrial park completed the first stage so far, with a total area of more than 230ha with modern planning, ensuring environmental criteria.

A housing area for 2,500 workers within the industrial park is set to be built to create a competitive advantage and provide comprehensive solutions, attracting secondary investors.

The achievements were thanks to efforts and determination of heads of the provinces and Becamex IDC Corporation, as well as the companionship of relevant local agencies and people, he said. — VNS