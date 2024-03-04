Prime Minister Chính arrives in Melbourne, begins official visit

VIETNAM, March 4 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính arrived in Melbourne on Monday evening (local time) to attend the ASEAN-Australia Summit and begin his official visit to the Oceanian country at the invitation of his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

Under the theme “A Partnership for the Future”, the summit is seen as an occasion for the Southeast Asian bloc and Australia to review and enhance their ties to be more practical and effective, in alignment with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2021.

PM Chính is set to hold discussions with Australian and ASEAN leaders to put forward visions, directions and specific measures to expand their cooperation in the future.

As part of his official visit to Australia, the Vietnamese leader is scheduled to meet and hold talks with the country’s leadership and attend the Vietnam-Australia Business Forum.

He will also visit several Australian business associations, corporations and research institutes, as well as the Vietnamese community in Australia.

In addition to reviewing their bilateral relations, notably the Việt Nam-Australia Strategic Partnership, the two countries are expected to focus on cooperation goals in trade, investment, education and training, science and technology, innovation, as well as green and digital economy.

The country’s leaders will also approve multiple agreements in energy, education, mineral resources, agriculture, forestry and fishery, science and technology, justice, trade and finance on this occasion. — VNS