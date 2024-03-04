Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 6.02 billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.58%: Straits Research

The main drivers of the U.S.'s sizeable market share are the rising number of older persons and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, which contribute to an increase in urinary incontinence.

New York, United States, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A medical disease called urinary incontinence causes uncontrollable urine loss. Medical devices are used to treat chronic urine incontinence and to grow and strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. With the use of electrical muscle stimulation, these devices enable the effective, safe, and non-invasive treatment of stress, urge, and mixed incontinence. Due to the aging population and rising number of patients with urinary incontinence, demand for treatment devices is predicted to grow over the forecast period.





Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, “The Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Size was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 6.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period (2022-2030).” Urinary incontinence has a substantial negative influence on a person's quality of life, as well as their social and emotional well-being. Several illnesses, such as urinary tract infections, weak pelvic floor muscles and urethral sphincters, menopause, pregnancy, childbirth, and post-radical prostatectomy surgery in men, can cause symptoms of urine incontinence. According to research by Telma Pires et al., which appeared in the journal Human Kinetics' July 2020 issue, 20.7% of female athletes globally experienced stress incontinence.

Growing Urethral Slings Segment Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The urethral slings market is predicted to grow since these are strongly indicated for surgical treatment of stress urinary incontinence. Another name for urethral sling surgery is mid-urethral sling surgery. The woman's muscle, ligament, and tendon tissue or that of an animal, such as a pig, might be used to create the sling. It might be constructed from synthetic materials like plastic that are compatible with bodily tissues or absorbable polymers that deteriorate over time. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures contributes to the segment's growth in addition to the low-risk rates and advantages of sling therapies.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the global urinary incontinence treatment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. The number of Americans over the age of 65 is projected to reach 84,813 thousand by 2030, and their population proportion may rise to 22.4% by 2050, according to data on global population aging. Age-related increases in urinary incontinence prove to be advantageous to the industry. Domestic companies employ strategies like product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development to strengthen their position in the market. Both native and foreign companies are well-established in the Canadian market. The country is proud of its upgraded healthcare system, which provides top-notch services. For instance, The Canadian Continence Foundation established and oversees Incontinence Awareness Month, which takes place in November each year and promotes incontinence education and awareness campaigns among the general public and professionals across the country.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.51%, during the forecast period. Due to the rising incidence of urinary incontinence (UI), increased healthcare awareness, and rising senior population, Germany has a sizable international product development company base, which is anticipated to boost the urinary incontinence treatment market. Also, multiple sclerosis (MS), which usually causes urinary incontinence, is increasing in prevalence, driving regional market expansion. Due to the rising use of cutting-edge technology in research and development and significant industrial players in the country, the market is becoming more profitable. Increased healthcare initiatives to enhance knowledge of urological illnesses and the diagnostic and treatment options available are anticipated to increase growth potential.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The market expansion for urinary incontinence treatment devices is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence and China's robust healthcare system. Additionally, hospitals in China are rapidly utilizing cutting-edge technology, which bodes well for the country's healthcare system. In the urinary incontinence treatment market, novel products are increasingly used in India. The market examined in India is also projected to grow due to increased healthcare costs and the prevalence of urine incontinence (UI). Given the rising trend in healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) believes that there is significant space for improvement in healthcare services.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global urinary incontinence treatment market is bifurcated into urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, catheters and others. The electrical stimulation devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global urinary incontinence treatment market is bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end-users. The hospital segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global urinary incontinence treatment market’s major key players are Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Colopast AS., Promedon Group, A.M.I. GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Zephyr Surgical Implants, Medtronic PLC, Caldera Medical Inc, and Hollister Incorporated.

Market News

In July 2022, Promedon Group announced treatment solutions in Women's Health focusing on the indications of pelvic organ prolapse and female stress urinary incontinence.

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Segmentation

By Product

Urethral Slings

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Catheters and Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Other End-Users

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

