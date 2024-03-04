Asurint Welcomes Alla Schay as New CEO

Cleveland, Ohio, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading innovator in the background screening industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alla Schay as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective March 4, 2024.

Alla Schay joins Asurint with 28 years of experience, having held senior and strategic roles at organizations such as Sterling, CT Corporation, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Most recently, she served as President and Global Chief Operating Officer at Makosi, where she played a pivotal role in expanding product offerings and implementing processes for scale and growth.

During her 15-year tenure at Sterling, Alla was instrumental in the company's remarkable growth trajectory. Her diverse background includes roles as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Human Resource Officer, Chief Client Officer, and General Manager, where she developed and implemented successful strategies to transform the operating platform, enhance client experience, and propel growth.

"Alla's extensive experience and proven leadership in the industry make her the ideal candidate to lead Asurint into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Gregg Gay, Former CEO, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder at Asurint. "We are confident that her strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to client satisfaction will further strengthen our position as a market leader."

"I am energized by Asurint’s truly differentiated capabilities in the screening space," said Alla Schay, CEO of Asurint. "I am honored to lead the company in its next growth chapter and eager to engage with clients and partners."

About Asurint: Asurint is innovating the background screening industry with powerful, customizable technology backed by subject matter experts and personalized assistance. Our technology enables employers to make faster, more informed hiring decisions while reducing manual workloads, minimizing compliance risk, and promoting a safer workplace. From the first candidate interaction to the final hiring decision, Asurint helps HR professionals achieve a streamlined process and seamless candidate experience.

In addition to assuming her role as CEO, Alla Schay is eager to engage with clients and partners through upcoming webinars, where she will share insights and strategies aimed at enhancing the service experience for Asurint clients across the Asurint ecosystem.

Heather Driggs Asurint (216) 273-1825 hdriggs@asurint.com