Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,861 in the last 365 days.

Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and Triclonics®), today announced that Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer of Merus, will participate in in a fireside chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast of the presentation will be contemporaneously available on the Investors page of the Company's website. The archived presentation will also be available there for a limited time after the event.

About Merus
Merus is a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative full-length human bispecific and trispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Multiclonics®. Multiclonics® are manufactured using industry standard processes and have been observed in preclinical and clinical studies to have several of the same features of conventional human monoclonal antibodies, such as long half-life and low immunogenicity. For additional information, please visit Merus’ website, X and LinkedIn.

Multiclonics®, Biclonics® and Triclonics® are registered trademarks of Merus N.V.


Investor and Media Inquiries:
Sherri Spear
Merus N.V.
VP Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
617-821-3246
s.spear@merus.nl

Kathleen Farren
Merus N.V.
IR/Corp Comms
617-230-4165
k.farren@merus.nl

Primary Logo

You just read:

Merus to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more