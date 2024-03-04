Parboiled and White Rice Market 2024-2032: Share, Size, Trends, Scope, Analysis and Forecast

Parboiled and White Rice Market

Parboiled and white rice are variants of hydrothermally processed rice.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Parboiled and White Rice Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, The global parboiled and white rice market size reached 504.1 Million Tons in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 560.2 Million Tons by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2024-2032.

Parboiled and white rice are both rice varieties processed using hydrothermal methods. Parboiled rice is partially boiled in lukewarm or cold water prior to husking and milling, whereas white rice is milled after the removal of husk, bran, and germ. They come in long, medium, and short lengths and serve as rich sources of fiber, calcium, potassium, and vitamin B6. These rice types are extensively utilized in various applications worldwide, including the production of dry powders, frozen foods, and instant soup mixes. They also play essential roles in the preparation of baby foods, ready-to-eat (RTE) breakfast cereals, extruded snacks, biscuits, noodles, fermented beverages, and oils.



Parboiled and White Rice Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market for parboiled and white rice is buoyed by rising consumer awareness of their health benefits, with moderate consumption linked to reduced diabetes risk. Moreover, growing demand for premium white rice products and specialty dishes is driving market expansion. Technological innovations in rice production and increasing popularity of rice flakes, puffed rice, rice wafers, and canned rice are also key growth catalysts. Furthermore, factors such as rapid growth in the food and beverage industry, supportive government policies for rice cultivation, and rising consumer incomes are expected to further propel market growth.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by End Use:

Food Use

Feed Use

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

