Elevating Education in Brazil: The Role of Eduverse Summit 2024

Eduverse Event Brazil 2024

The Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024 a highly anticipated educational event, is ready to be hosted in São Paulo on the 12th of March, 2024. But, what is Eduverse?

SãO PAULO , BRAZIL, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eduverse Summit 2024 is a global conference for higher education leaders and stakeholders to converge and redefine the landscape of international education. This is a series of multi-country congregations that were conceived as an avant-garde conference to address regional and global concerns in higher education.

The Eduverse Summit 2024 will host higher education leaders, policymakers, innovators, thinkers, EdTech organizations, and educators to discuss the most pressing domain issues, identify opportunities, and present a unified industry dialogue.

On 15th February 2024, Lagos, Nigeria, hosted the inaugural Eduverse Summit 2024 global series, which is now ready to move to Brazil on 12th March 2024.

Inside Eduverse Summit Brazil 2024

Brazil has 2,595 higher education institutions and more than 22.8 million open positions, making it a large and diversified country. Nonetheless, the Higher Education Census highlights significant inequalities, such as a high percentage of students in a few universities and the significant access barrier that 75% of young Brazilians face.

The upcoming education events aim to provide a platform for all leaders to discuss and find collective solutions that will help leading education industrialists shape the future of education in Brazil and beyond. As we anticipate this revolutionary event, the spotlight will be on initiatives to enhance the quality of education, improve student retention, provide better funding options, and accomplish the unfulfilled objectives set forth by the federal government.

Eduverse Summit 2024 positions itself as a catalyzing force for change, where global leaders will converge to share profound insights, innovative strategies, and best practices to tackle the challenges in the Brazilian higher education system head-on. That said, Eduverse Summit 2024 extends its invitation to all professionals, policymakers, and educators from around the world to be part of a historic event.

For the upcoming education events, there are three registration categories viz. LATAM Educational Institutions, Institutional Delegates, and Education Agents. For registration, please click here.



Keynote speakers at the Eduverse Summit in Brazil in 2024

1. Dr. Caioa Lemos, Author and Psychologist

Renowned psychologist Dr. Caioa Lemos holds a Master's and PhD from the Institute of Psychology at the University of São Paulo (IP– USP). She has had an extraordinary career in the fields of human development and school psychology.

2. Dr. Wagner Vilas Boas, Consultant

Dr. Boas is a Consultant at the Centre for Public Management and Educational Policies Development of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV-DGPE). Having worked in the Federal Public Administration for 29 years, Dr. Boas has expertise in the fields of management, education, innovation, finance, and many more.

3. Nicole Ribeiro

She is the Coordinator of the PG Program in Counseling at FACAMP. Nicole with her expertise in counseling will offer valuable insights into the impact of guidance and support services in the education domain at the summit.

4. Jeffrey Neill

Mr. Neill is the Director of College Counseling at Graded at the American School of São Paulo. He is a passionate international educator with over 22 years of leadership experience at six high schools on four continents.

5. Neila Chammas

She is the Financial Director at BELTA with more than seventeen years of professional experience. Since 2007, she has been managing her own company of Exchange and Cultural Education.

6. Renata Condi de Souza

She serves as a Consultant in Internationalization in Basic Education, in Brazil. She has 30 years of experience in English Language teaching at renowned schools, language institutes, and universities.

7. Sumin Valiyaveetil

He is the Vice President, Commercial, Innivec. Mr. Valiyaveetil has served diverse sectors, managed teams from 170+ sourcing countries and 30+ destination countries, and implemented 3000+ global partnerships.

Summing up, the upcoming educational events in Brazil are set to be hosted on March 12th to shape the future of international education in a way that benefits all. All education leaders should capitalize on the education events in Brazil to make their presence known worldwide and contribute to the betterment of the education industry in Brazil, and beyond.

