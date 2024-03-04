Submit Release
UN staff living with HIV; challenges and opportunities — Survey report...

The UN Plus global survey provides valuable insights into the experiences of UN staff living with HIV, emphasizing the need for ongoing advocacy, support, and a renewed focus on mental health care. The organization's commitment to adapting to the evolving global landscape is crucial for ensuring the well-being and inclusion of individuals living with HIV within the UN community.

