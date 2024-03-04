Secure Web Gateway Market Size Worth US$ 35.4 Billion by 2032 | CAGR 15%

Secure Web Gateway Market

A secure web gateway (SWG) refers to network protection that provides on-site and cloud-based solutions against cyber threats.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Secure Web Gateway Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on secure web gateway market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global secure web gateway market size reached US$ 10.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during 2024-2032.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secure-web-gateway-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Secure Web Gateway Industry:

• Escalating Cybersecurity Threats:

The exponential rise in cybersecurity threats is a primary catalyst driving the secure web gateway market. As cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, targeting corporate and government networks with malware, ransomware, and phishing schemes, the necessity for robust web security solutions intensifies. Secure web gateways offer a preventive layer of security by filtering unwanted software/malware from user-initiated web/internet traffic and enforcing corporate and regulatory policy compliance. This is particularly critical in an era where digital transformation initiatives are expanding the attack surface, making organizations more vulnerable to web-based threats. The urgency to protect sensitive data and maintain business continuity is compelling enterprises to invest in secure web gateway solutions that can effectively mitigate risks associated with internet traffic.

• Transition to Cloud-Based Solutions:

The shift towards cloud-based services is another significant driver for the secure web gateway market. As businesses migrate their operations and data to the cloud to achieve scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency, the need for cloud-native security solutions becomes paramount. Cloud-based secure web gateways provide seamless protection for users, regardless of their location, by offering real-time threat intelligence and data protection across all web traffic. This transition is facilitated by the increasing adoption of remote work models, which demand secure access to corporate resources from anywhere. Cloud-based gateways are inherently designed to support the decentralized workforce, ensuring that security policies are uniformly applied, thereby reducing the organization's overall risk profile.

• Regulatory Compliance and Data Protection Laws:

The stringent regulatory environment concerning data protection and privacy significantly influences the secure web gateway market. Regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and other global data protection laws mandate stringent controls over data access, processing, and storage. Secure web gateways play a crucial role in helping organizations comply with these regulations by monitoring and controlling the data that enters and leaves the network, thereby preventing data breaches and ensuring confidentiality and integrity of sensitive information. The financial penalties and reputational damage associated with non-compliance drive organizations to adopt secure web gateway solutions as part of their comprehensive compliance and security strategy.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/secure-web-gateway-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• A10 Networks Inc.

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Citrix Systems Inc.

• Dell Inc. (Dell Technologies Inc.)

• F5 Inc.

• McAfee LLC

• IBM

• Microsoft Corporation

• NortonLifeLock Inc.

• Trend Micro Inc.

Secure Web Gateway Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

• Solutions

o Threat Protection

o Access Control

o Data Protection

o Others

• Services

o Training and Education

o Consulting Services

o Professional Services

o Others

Solutions accounted for the largest market share due to its comprehensive ability to address a wide range of cyber threats efficiently.

By Deployment:

• Cloud-based

• On-premises

Cloud-based is the most prevalent method due to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility in securing remote workforce access.

By Organisation:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large Enterprises

Large enterprises accounted for the largest market share due to their extensive network infrastructures and higher susceptibility to cyber threats.

By Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Defense

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Education

• Others

BFSI represented the largest segment as it faces stringent regulatory compliance requirements and high risks of financial cyber-attacks.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America's dominance in the secure web gateway market is attributed to its advanced IT infrastructure and heightened focus on cybersecurity measures.

Global Secure Web Gateway Market Trends:

Additionally, the secure web gateway market is propelled by the increasing internet penetration and the growing adoption of mobile devices and IoT, which expand the potential entry points for cyber threats. The integration of advanced technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence in secure web gateways enhances their ability to detect and respond to threats in real time, providing dynamic protection against emerging vulnerabilities.

The emphasis on user education and awareness regarding cybersecurity practices also complements the technical solutions, creating a more informed workforce that can recognize potential threats. Partnerships between cybersecurity firms and secure web gateway providers are enriching the ecosystem, offering integrated solutions that cater to complex security needs. These factors, alongside the primary drivers, highlight the multifaceted approach required to address the evolving cybersecurity landscape effectively.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.