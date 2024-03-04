PM Phạm Minh Chính leaves Hà Nội for ASEAN-Australia Special Summit, official visits to Australia, New Zealand

VIETNAM, March 4 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, his spouse Lê Thị Bích Trân and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam left Hà Nội on March 4 morning for the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia dialogue relations, and official visits to Australia and New Zealand from March 5–11.

The trip is made at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon.

The ASEAN-Australia Special Summit is an opportunity for the two sides to review their relations over the past 50 years and discuss measures to promote the substantive, effective development of relations, in line with the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2021.

Also during the working trip, PM Chính will pay official visits to Australia and New Zealand. This is the first official visit of PM Chính to Australia and New Zealand in his new position, and the Prime Minister’s first tour of the two countries after more than seven years.

The visit is expected to contribute to strengthening political trust, deepening multi-faceted cooperation, and boosting ties between Việt Nam - Australia and Việt Nam - New Zealand in all fields, such as politics, diplomacy, security, defence, economy, trade, investment, ODA, education - training, culture - tourism, and labour.

PM Chính's visits to Australia and New Zealand continue to actively implement the foreign policy of the 13th Party Congress, Conclusion 59-KL/TW of the Politburo on Việt Nam’s orientation to participate in ASEAN until 2030, and Directive 25-CT/TW of the Secretariat on promoting and elevating multilateral diplomacy until 2030. — VNS