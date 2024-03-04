AK Design Studio Rebrands as The Creative Zest
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Creative Zest, formerly known as AK Design Studio, launches today! Food entrepreneurs experience what tasteful brand design is all about with founder and creative director Ashlee Wright.
The Creative Zest creates tasteful brands for humble and driven food entrepreneurs—the studio values simple and fresh ideas, creative expertise, and designs to inspire and create harmony.
“Say goodbye to bland and hello to tasteful branding,” Ashlee Wright said. “Food businesses deserve to have elevated brands with flavor. My design studio creates a culture of warmth and positivity.”
The Creative Zest works with many clients, including food bloggers, restaurants, bakeries, cafés, food brands, food photographers, food stylists, dietitians, personal chefs, and others in the food industry.
“I bring alignment, simplicity, and confidences to food industry clients,” Wright adds.
Wright has over ten years of marketing and design experience, four years of food content creation, and a year of culinary training. Her brainchild, The Creative Zest, services include brand design, cookbook design, and print design. AK Design Studio began in 2006. In 2024, she rebranded the studio as The Creative Zest to align more with her goals and mission to serve the people in the food industry. She also runs a food blog called The Design Foodie.
“After discovering how to combine my two passions in life (branding and cooking) into one brand,” Wright said. “The inspiration from the Tastemaker Conference led me to create The Creative Zest, a brand studio for the food industry. Crafting brands with flavor!”
The Creative Zest’s four-step workflow process begins with a discovery call, brand strategy, creative direction, and publish/launch phases.
Complete branding services usually take four to six weeks. The studio does offer a shorter package called “Brand In Three Weeks.” More services are to be announced.
Find The Creative Zest and Wright on Instagram and Facebook @the.creative.zest for tips, updates, recipe and menu ideas, and 2024 graphic design trends. Wright is also on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashlee-karren-wright-55726a15.
Ashlee Wright
