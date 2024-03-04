Self Supervised Learning Market Dynamics, Growth Factors and Industry Forecast 2022-2031

Self Supervised Learning Market Report

The rise in automation of banking processes along with a rise in Internet usage drive the growth of the global self-supervised learning market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global self supervised learning industry was estimated at $7.5 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $126.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Self-supervised learning (SSL) is a developing method in machine learning that aims to address the challenges posed by the heavy reliance on labeled data. Traditionally, the creation of intelligent systems through machine learning has heavily relied on the availability of accurately labeled data, which often comes at a high cost. According to the 2022 IBM Global AI Adoption Index report, 34% of respondents highlighted a lack of AI skills as a significant barrier to AI adoption in businesses. The field of self-supervised learning is in a phase of growth that necessitates a skilled workforce for its advancement, thus potentially limiting its market growth.

Moreover, notable trends in the Self Supervised Learning Market include the increased automation in banking operations and the growing use of the internet and connected devices, both of which are driving the expansion of the global self-supervised learning market. Additionally, the rising demand for predictive analytics is a positive factor influencing the growth of the self-supervised learning market. Nonetheless, the shortage of skilled professionals in machine learning poses a challenge to the market's growth. Conversely, the rapid evolution of technology in business models is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for expansion during the forecast period of the self-supervised learning market.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The COVID-19 pandemic favorably impacted the growth of the self supervised learning industry across the globe with a rise in smartphone users, the surge in acceptance of connected devices, and the thriving e-commerce industry.

• Thriving digital and artificial intelligence industry helped in controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Apart from this, post-pandemic has helped in reducing operational costs for various business operations of a firm. This will also help various businesses to recover losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The pandemic outbreak helped doctors and healthcare workers in delivering their services effectively through the use of self supervised learning tools, thereby driving the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 period.

Based on the technology, the natural language processing segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global self supervised learning market share. However, the computer vision segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is set to register a CAGR of 34.5% over the forecasting years. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to demand for reducing pre-labeling of the data sets for reducing time.

In terms of industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global self supervised learning market share. Moreover, the same segment is set to make notable contributions toward the global market share in 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited emergence of paperless storage, electronic banking, and virtualization across the BFSI industry which propels the demand for safe, cost-effective, and energy-efficient platforms. However, the media and entertainment segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast timeline. The segmental growth over the forecast timeframe can be attributed to thriving virtual media entertainment activities offering high-quality content and video-conferencing on myriad devices.

Depending on North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the self-supervised learning market during the forecast period, owing to presence of a substantial industrial base in the U.S., government initiatives to promote innovation, and large purchasing power. Growth is primarily concentrated in the U.S. Companies that use big data software frequently use print management systems to cut costs, improve industry vertical, and boost worker productivity. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing economies such as India and China and cloud native countries like Japan.

Major market players:

• Amazon Web Service (AWS)

• Alison

• Alphabet

• Apple, Inc.

• Baidu, Inc.

• Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• DataCamp, Inc.

• Dataiku

• Databricks

• Datarobot, Inc.

• EDX LLC

• International Business Machine (IBM)

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms, Inc.

• SAS Institute

• The MathWorks, Inc.

• Tesla, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global self-supervised learning market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures to enhance market penetration and reinforce their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

