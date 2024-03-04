Dr. Robert Stoner of MIT joins the Advisory Board of Energy Internet Corporation
EIC welcomes Dr.Stoner as xLDES commercialization approaches.
Long duration storage is one of the great unsolved problems of the clean energy transition. EIC’s low-cost approach offers hope, and I am delighted to join its advisory board.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Internet Corporation is pleased to welcome MIT physicist Dr. Robert Stoner to its growing board of expert advisors to support commercialization of its extra-long duration energy storage (xLDES) technology. Dr. Stoner is the interim director of the MIT Energy Initiative (MITEI) and founding director of the MIT Tata Center for Technology and Design. His present research at MIT focuses on energy technology and policy in the context of energy systems and business models in the developing world, leveraging his experience at the Clinton Foundation as the CEO of the Clinton Development Initiative.
— Dr.Robert Stoner
“We are honored to have Dr. Stoner on our team as we bring renewable energy to parity with fossil fuels through extra-long duration energy storage”, remarks EIC CEO Shankar Ramamurthy.
An inventor of numerous computational and ultrafast optical measurement techniques, he has led successful technology firms in the semiconductor, IT, and optics industries. Dr. Stoner provides his expertise to multiple organizations including chairing the External Advisory Committee of the corporate venture firm EniNext and serving on the International Advisory Committee of Rio Tinto the Science and Technology Committee of the Alliance for Sustainable Energy which oversees the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
Dr. Stoner joins a cadre of PhD advisors from premier global institutions that are providing technical and commercial insights to EIC, complimented by subject matter experts at the US national laboratory network.
"We are building a world class team commensurate with the importance of long duration energy storage for the zero carbon transition." says SVP of Operations Mark Weathers.
