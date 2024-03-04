Bergantino Introduces new NXT410-C Bass Cab

The newest addition to the popular NXT cab series now includes a 1000w, lightweight titan!

Whitinsville, MA, March 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New NXT410-C Bass Guitar Speaker was designed with our touring artists in mind — a one-cab solution for every stage and venue, delivering the perfect, adaptable tonal spectrum for bassists in every genre. We’ve consulted with a handful of artists, including New York-based touring bassist Karina Rykman, to fine-tune the ideal configuration.



“Firstly, I’m beyond touched to be the inspiration behind, well...anything!,” says Karina. “But this is truly insane, and such an honor... Not only is it light and extremely good looking, it can handle all my loudest, most abrasive and obnoxious effects.”

Utilizing four 10-inch proprietary Bergantino NXT neodymium woofers and High Intelligibility Reference Tweeter, the NXT410-C offers 1000w of accurate bass response with the ability to reach “bone shattering” levels with ease. The aforementioned tweeter includes the ability to dial in the perfect balance of highs and lows, and adapt to any room environment or tonal preferences. It can also be dialed completely off for a true classic and vintage tone.

Expanding on the breathtaking aesthetics of our NXV series, the Graphite Bronco Tolex and acoustically-transparent Ox-Blood grill cloth or Classic Bronco Black with silver grill cloth is sure to turn heads! We use a Lightweight Italian poplar and a Baltic birch baffle to deliver premium tones at a much lighter weight, coming in at a mere 61lbs. Couple this with a rugged design, players can confidently transport this powerhouse from stage-to-stage every night of the week.

Woofer: 4×10” Proprietary Bergantino NXT Neodymium Woofers

Tweeter: High intelligibility Reference tweeter w/ Constant Directivity Horn

Cabinet Design: Ported

Cabinet Material: Lightweight Italian poplar w/ Baltic birch baffle

Front Grill: Hard-wearing acoustically-transparent Ox-Blood cloth ( Silver is also an option)

Cabinet Covering: Graphite Bronco Tolex (Classic Bronco Black is also an option)

Connectivity: Dual Speak-ON Combo Connectors

Impedance:4 Ohms

Power Handling: 1000 Watts

Crossover: Phase-Coherent crossover w/ Tweeter Level Control

Frequency Response: 40 Hz – 16 kHz

Sensitivity: 104 dB @ 2.83 V / 1 Meter

Dimensions: 31″H x 22¾” W x 15″ D

Weight: 61 Lbs.

Castors: 4 Removable 2″ castors included

PRONET Price: $2195.00

About Bergantino Audio Systems:

Bergantino Audio Systems has been dedicated to developing and building the highest quality audio products and bass guitar amplification systems since 2001. Founder Jim Bergantino has worked in a number of fields in his career, from high-tech electrical engineering to the high-end professional audio world. After designing custom bass cabinets for many other leading brands, he started his own Bergantino Audio Systems. BAS has received numerous accolades within the musical instrument industry and continues to look forward via their designs and unique approach to developing products. https://bergantino.com

