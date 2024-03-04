Submit Release
Woman Offside - A Year with Lise Klaveness

'Woman Offside' by Marius Lien

New book released on International Women’s Day chronicles a year in the life of Lise Klaveness, President of the Norway Football Federation

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A compelling new book to be released on International Women’s Day offers a glimpse into the football life of Lise Klaveness, President of the Norway Football Federation.

Entitled 'Woman Offside' this captivating account by journalist Marius Lien follows Klaveness through 2023, highlighting her journey, challenges, and triumphs in the world of football leadership and governance.

As the leading voice for women in football, Lise Klaveness has shattered glass ceilings and is a trailblazer.

From her early days as a player to her current role as President of the Norway Football Federation, Klaveness has been a driving force for change, advocating for equality and inclusivity within the sport.

In Woman Offside, Lien takes readers behind the scenes of Klaveness's male-dominated football world, offering insights into her daily life, decision-making process, vision for the future of football, as well as some surprising observations and relationships.

Through her eyes, readers will witness the passion and dedication that have made her a respected leader amongst many football fans worldwide.

'Woman Offside' is available from March 8th in paperback and e-book from Fair Play Publishing, Josimar.no, good bookstores, or online including through Amazon. For more information, visit www.fairplaypublishing.com.au.

ENDS

About Lise Klaveness: Lise Klaveness is a lawyer, former professional footballer for Norway, and the current President of the Norway Football Federation. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for gender equality and diversity in football, working to create a more inclusive environment for all.

About Marius Lien: Marius Lien is a Norwegian journalist known for his insightful reporting and investigative work. He has covered a wide range of topics, from politics and social issues to culture and the environment. Through his writing, Marius strives to shed light on important issues and to hold those in power accountable. His story on Lise Klaveness was originally published in Norwegian at Josimarfootball.com.

About Fair Play Publishing: Fair Play Publishing is a leading Australian publisher of sport non-fiction dedicated to sharing stories that inspire, empower, and enlighten readers around the world, founded by FIFA whistleblower, Bonita Mersiades of Australia. Fair Play Publishing is committed to amplifying voices and stories that deserve to be heard.

