GeoSolar Technologies Inc. Announces the Creation of its Commercial Division and SmartGreen™ Building

Building On the SmartGreen™ Home Platform, GeoSolar Technologies Launches Its Commercial Product; Enlists Colorado-Based Iconergy to Bolster Delivery

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSLR)

DENVER, CO, USA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTC: GSLR), a climate technology company whose mission is to combat Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in residential and commercial buildings using its SmartGreen™ technology platform, is announcing today the creation of its Commercial Division and the SmartGreen™ Building. To assist in the new endeavor, GeoSolar Technologies is also announcing its strategic alignment with Colorado-based Iconergy Ltd, known as the leaders in comprehensive energy solutions and energy performance contracting.

GeoSolar Technologies and Iconergy will collaborate on the commissioning and upgrading of potentially thousands of older Colorado office and apartment buildings to modern and sustainable green energy sources. The strategy includes GeoSolar Technologies’ proprietary combination of geothermal wells with solar and air purification systems to deliver a whole building approach that will lead to reduced energy costs and healthier apartments, offices, and the environment.

Beyond the quality of life improvements that cleaner buildings provide, including healthier employees and tenants, and Denver becoming one of the first major cities to adopt a carbon tax on older carbon-dependent buildings, GeoSolar decided now was the time to launch its commercial platform ahead of planned 2025 fines. The ordinance, known as Energize Denver (https://energizedenver.org), is focused on the lowering of carbon emissions and electrification of older Denver buildings with a grand vision of 40,000 buildings reaching zero-emissions by 2030.

Energy cost savings, improved employee productivity, and credits and rebates contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) are expected to cover a substantial portion of the costs involved in the recommissioning and upgrading of residential and commercial buildings that currently have older fossil fuel driven systems.

“GeoSolar Technologies applauds the City of Denver for being the first major city working towards incentivizing the decarbonization of commercial buildings,” commented GeoSolar Technologies President Dr. Dar-Lon Chang, Ph.D. “We have the technology and expertise to make these older buildings a showcase for the future of clean and sustainable working and living for many years to come. We’re delighted to be working with the resourceful and knowledgeable team at Iconergy to be able to deliver solutions.”

Adds Iconergy Ltd President Doug Hargrave “Iconergy is proud to work with partners like GeoSolar Technologies (GSLR) who find cost effective ways to decarbonize our economy and built environment. Providing cost-effective solutions that meet challenges like Energize Denver or the State of Colorado’s Building Performance Standard is an important way that Iconergy and GSLR lessen the environmental footprint of building owners, provide economic development, and add value to building owners.”

Since formalizing the relationship between GeoSolar Technologies Inc. and Iconergy Ltd, the Companies have begun discussions to perform energy audits and SmartGreen™ Building proposals for several buildings in and around Denver, CO.

You can learn more about GeoSolar Technologies Inc. and its SmartGreen™ Home and SmartGreen™ Building at https://geosolarplus.com.

You can learn more about Iconergy Ltd at https://iconergy.com.

About GeoSolar Technologies Inc. (OTC: GSLR) (https://geosolarplus.com)

GeoSolar Technologies, Inc. is a forward-thinking research-based climate technology company founded by seasoned clean energy experts. Our mission is to combat Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions in both existing and newly constructed homes and buildings. Through our innovative SmartGreen™ platform, we are revolutionizing how we heat, cool, cook, and power homes, apartment buildings, office buildings and more, with 100% sustainable energy sources. The company’s patent-pending system harnesses energy from the earth and sun to naturally power homes and electric vehicles without fossil fuels, with world-class air purification, creating a healthier living and working environment, while taking the homes and buildings to net-zero carbon. We are deploying and coordinating the installation of technologies that eliminate carbon dependencies quickly and economically, disrupting the current obsolete residential and commercial energy industry by using sustainable, healthier, zero-carbon alternatives designed to power our lives, while leading the clean electric sustainable energy revolution.

About Iconergy Ltd. (https://iconergy.com)

At Iconergy, we are more than just a team of experienced energy engineering and design build professionals. We are a collective driven by a shared commitment to excellence in program and project management. Our focus goes beyond technical skills and delivery, ensuring happy clients and exceptional outcomes every step of the way.

Forward Looking Statements:

