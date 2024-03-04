Inaugural Las Vegas Derby Fashion Show Gallops into Vū Las Vegas

The P.A.T.H.S. Project is combining the spirit of the Kentucky Derby with high fashion to support three local non-profits on May 4th.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to experience the Kentucky Derby like never before! The P.A.T.H.S. Project is thrilled to announce its inaugural Las Vegas Derby Fashion Show, set to dazzle guests at Vū Las Vegas on Saturday, May 4. This unique event promises to blend the excitement of Derby festivities with the allure of high fashion, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the essence of the Derby by donning their most stylish hats and Derby attire as they enjoy the storied race on multiple 20ft LED screens as well as a fashion show that captures the race's elegance and vivacity. Set against the backdrop of Vū Las Vegas, the watch party and fashion show will seamlessly integrate the pomp and pageantry of Derby day.

“The interest we’ve seen so far has been incredible,” said Kevin Porter, Founder of the P.A.T.H.S. Project. “We're looking forward to welcoming hundreds of Kentucky Derby fans and fashion enthusiasts to join us in supporting vital local non-profits."

The event will also include an auction, an open bar, and gourmet hors d'oeuvres, ensuring a memorable night for all attendees. Proceeds from the Las Vegas Derby Fashion Show will benefit three local organizations: P.A.T.H.S. Project, which creates personal development programs for at-risk teens; Rise Homes, offering transitional living for youth aging out of foster care; and The American Wild Horse Campaign, dedicated to the welfare of Nevada's wild horse population.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly for this premier event. To attend the Las Vegas Derby Fashion Show or for more information, visit https://www.lasvegasfashionshow.org.