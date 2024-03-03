Powerjaar Announces Opening for its Renowned Gap Year Program Starting September 2024 in Zoetermeer
Powerjaar's Gap Year Program Opens Doors to Future Success.THE NETHERLANDS, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Netherlands' Zoetermeer The renowned gap year program at Zoetermeer-based Powerjaar, a pioneering educational organization, is thrilled to announce its opening for the academic year beginning in September 2024. The program, which is intended for students between the ages of 16 and 19, provides a special chance to consider professional and personal development prior to starting college.
Situated close to major Dutch towns including The Hague, Utrecht, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam, Powerjaar's gap year program keeps class sizes to a maximum of 16 participants to guarantee a customized and memorable experience. This exclusivity underscores the importance of early application to secure a spot for September 2024.
Established by Allan Barzndji in 2022, Powerjaar has quickly grown to become a pillar of the educational system, helping young individuals discover and live out their mission. The startling figure that 33% of first-year university students drop out for unmet expectations inspired the program's creation. By providing students with a wide range of experiences in studies and occupations, Powerjaar drastically lowers this percentage and empowers them to make well-informed decisions regarding their future academic pursuits.
Regarding the program's guiding principles, Allan Barzndji states, "Taking a gap year should not be seen as an exception but as an invaluable opportunity for self-development." Participants commend the program for having a transformative effect on their lives and point out that it helps them identify relevant fields of study and build important life skills.
"From day one, I had no regrets. The program is diverse, comprehensive, and original. Allan has had a tremendous positive influence on my son," shares a participant's mother.
"Powerjaar is definitely a must for anyone looking to discover and develop themselves," says a current explorer of the program.
Looking towards the future, Powerjaar aims to continue enhancing high school education to better meet students' needs and empower them in their academic and personal lives.
Interested parties are encouraged to visit Powerjaar's website to learn more about the program, its costs, and the inspirational team behind it:
-Main Website
-Program and Costs
-The Inspiration Team
Powerjaar Headquarters
Allan Barzndji
+31850041522 ext.
powerjaar@icloud.com