MALAYSIA UNVEILS REGION'S FIRST SCHOOL-BASED METAVERSE EDUCATION PROGRAM METASKOOL
Upskilling workshop led by Johan Donough, Training & Education Program Director at Virtualtech Frontier
MDEC is thrilled to collaborate with VTF and UKM in a significant stride towards enhancing digital capabilities and equipping our talent with essential innovation skills.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embarking on a journey of immersive learning, Virtualtech Frontier (VTF), a leading metaverse and immersive technology company, has forged a partnership with MetaSkool, an innovative educational initiative revolutionising traditional teaching through metaverse integration with Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC).
— Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC
As the technology subject matter expert, VTF provides the essential tools, technology modules and metaverse socialisation workshop for MetaSkool programme whereas as the strategic partner, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM)’s Faculty of Education, acts as a pedagogy specialist and an impact study researcher. The programme activities consist of training pilot schools’ teachers, metaverse socialisation through students’ workshops, framework creation, module deployment, world creation for lesson plans and classroom simulations. With the goal of training 500 students as well as selected school teachers in the pilot phase, MetaSkool is expecting to expand its number of participants later in 2024.
"As we navigate towards an era where the upcoming generation has grown up with early exposure to mobile technology, it becomes imperative for education to actively cultivate a genuine interest in learning,” said Jason Low, CEO of Virtualtech Frontier. “At VTF, our commitment lies in elevating the learning experience, with a particular focus on harnessing the potential of virtual technology. We believe in shaping education to align with the evolving needs of today's tech-savvy learners, fostering a dynamic and engaging approach to knowledge acquisition."
Ts. Mahadhir Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of MDEC said, “MDEC is thrilled to collaborate with VTF and UKM in a significant stride towards enhancing digital capabilities and equipping our talent with essential innovation skills. TheMetaSkool initiative, launched just last year, perfectly aligns with the Malaysia Digital (MD) national strategic initiative and Malaysia Digital Catalytic Programmes (PeMangkinMD), underscoring our vision to position Malaysia as the digital hub of ASEAN. Through extensive learning opportunities for both educators and students, we are laying a strong foundation for our nation's future in the rapidly evolving digital economy. We are confident in bringing Malaysia to the forefront of digital innovation and creativity with this initiative.”
The initial implementation of metaverse technology in educational settings has yielded promising results as positive feedback has been received from both students and teachers, indicating a growing interest in its potential applications within the learning environment. Several teachers have expressed a keen desire to further explore the possibilities of the metaverse through future workshops, demonstrating its potential to reshape educational practices.
The blend of traditional teaching and technology in MetaSkool not only expands the digital frontier but also sets the stage for a future where innovation seamlessly complements the essence of learning. This commitment is actively closing the gap between conventional teaching methods and the potential of the metaverse, offering a balanced approach that integrates traditional values with cutting-edge technology.
About Virtualtech Frontier
Virtualtech Frontier is a leading engagement enhancement company specialising in metaverse and immersive technologies. Backed by 500 Global and Blockchain Founders Fund, they are at the forefront of creating an interoperable and accessible metaverse. Since inception, they have helped virtualize hundreds of companies and brands, such as Nestle, Omega and Bytedance. Striving to bring everyone into the metaverse, they have developed Mitoworld.io, a no-code metaverse SaaS platform that simplifies the creation and connection of purpose-driven metaverses.
About MDEC
Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), a government agency under the purview of the Ministry of Digital, was established in 1996 to lead Malaysia’s digital economy. Beginning with the implementation of the MSC Malaysia initiative, we have since then catalysed digital transformation and growth all over the nation. By offering greater incentives and governance for growth and re-investment, we aspire to bolster Malaysia’s status as the digital hub of ASEAN, opening new doors and driving shared prosperity for all Malaysians.
Stephy Shim
Virtualtech Frontier
+60 14-9231968
stephy.shim@virtualtechfrontier.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn