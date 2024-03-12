Ongredients Brings Its Simplicity as High-Quality Skincare Philosophy to the US Market
The popular Korean skincare brand, now available in the US on Amazon, leverages the latest Korean beauty innovations in its globally acclaimed products
Simply put, a life with Ongredients is a better life.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ongredients, a revolutionary South Korean beauty brand, is bringing the latest K-beauty innovations to the US with its launch on the US market. The brand’s products, which embrace a simplicity-as-high-quality approach, have taken the Korean beauty industry by storm and are now available for purchase in the US on Amazon.
“Ongredients is thrilled to bring the rich tradition of Korean beauty to US consumers,” said Yujae Kim, CEO of Ongredients. “We’re more than a skincare company: we create self-care experiences that are simple yet high quality and that are easy to incorporate into your daily life so you can look and feel your best. Simply put, a life with Ongredients is a better life.”
Ongredients blends simplicity and efficacy with single-ingredient products that deliver tangible results. This less-is-more approach to skincare makes the brand accessible to a wide range of consumers who appreciate simple beauty solutions that deliver results.
The brand is also known for its commitment to sustainability and clean beauty. Ongredients embraces simplicity, believing that the most efficacious skincare solutions shouldn’t be complicated and full of multiple ingredients and potentially harmful chemicals. Instead, the brand focuses on creating highly effective single-ingredient solutions that are vegan, rooted in nature, and proven to be good for the skin. In addition to clean, organic ingredients, Ongredients uses label-free or zero-waste packaging to embrace sustainable practices that protect the earth and all of its inhabitants, including animals, thanks to the brand’s stance against animal testing.
Ongredients' emergence in the US market comes at the ideal time, given the K-beauty trend is on the rise globally, including in the US. Ongredients’ Centella Asiatica Skin Barrier Calming Lotion, the brand's best-selling product, has continued to defy sales expectations since launching globally, selling out each time it is restocked. The lotion is currently available in Korea, Japan, and the US and has been lauded by beauty influencers, make-up artists, and beauty-industry professionals.
"Our products continue to exceed sales expectations in Korea and beyond and are gaining traction with beauty industry professionals eager to place our products in their shops," added Kim. "Our incredible success in the Korean market is proof that consumers are looking for simple, high-quality products that work, and we know consumers in the US are equally as enthusiastic about this less-is-more beauty philosophy. We invite anyone looking for simple, efficacious, and clean beauty products to experience Ongredients to live better and look their best."
To learn more about Ongredients and to shop their simple and efficacious products, visit Amazon
