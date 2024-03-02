Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Expected to Reach Record Highs by 2024 | CAGR of 7.6 %

Shoulder arthroplasty is gaining traction over the years, as it has become the choice of treatment for the people suffering from arthritis.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoulder replacement or shoulder arthroplasty procedures are performed to replace the ball and sometimes the socket using a prosthesis made up of polythene and metal components. Several types of shoulder arthroplasties can be performed such as partial shoulder arthroplasty, total shoulder arthroplasty, and revision shoulder arthroplasty, depending on the severity of the shoulder joint damage.

The rise in arthritis and increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of the global shoulder replacement surgery market. Also, increasing focus of manufacturers on the development of advanced shoulder fracture repair devices supports the growth of the market. However, the increased risk of postoperative injuries associated with shoulder replacement surgeries is hampering the market growth. Conversely, increased investment by manufacturers to develop shoulder arthroplasty devices in emerging economies and increased initiatives to increase awareness of available treatments for shoulder injuries are expected to offer profitable opportunities for market expansion.

Major market players covered in the report, such as –

• Wright Medical Group, Inc. /Tornier Inc.,

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation,

• Zimmer Biomet,

• Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes),

• Arthrex, Inc.,

• Smith and Nephew Plc,

• Conmed Corporation,

• DJO Global,

• Evolutis, and

• Exactech, Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of shoulder arthroplasty market research to identify potential shoulder arthroplasty market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global shoulder arthroplasty market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

Shoulder arthroplasty is gaining traction over the years, as it has become the choice of treatment for the people suffering from arthritis. In addition, osteoarthritis (OA) is considered to be the most common joint disorder in the U.S. with increasing prevalence of symptomatic OA among the geriatric population. Large-scale adoption of total shoulder arthroplasty procedures by surgeons is witnessed over the years.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Asia-Pacific has witnessed the highest volume of shoulder replacement surgery market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This region is an emerging market with a high population and an increasing geriatric population. In addition, the increase in arthritis in India and Japan is driving the growth of the market.

The shoulder arthroplasty market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global shoulder arthroplasty market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

