CJ FOODS MANUFACTURING BEAUMONT CORPORATION RECALLS TRADER JOE’S CHICKEN SOUP DUMPLINGS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
WASHINGTON, March 2, 2024 – CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation, a Beaumont, Calif., establishment, is recalling approximately 61,839 pounds of steamed chicken soup dumpling products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically hard plastic from a permanent marker pen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The steamed chicken soup dumplings were produced on Dec. 7, 2023. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:
      

  • 6-oz. boxes with plastic trays containing six pieces of “TRADER JOE’S Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings” with lot codes “03.07.25.C1-1” and “03.07.25.C1-2” printed on the side of the box.
   
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-46009” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s retail locations nationwide.
                                 
The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints from consumers reporting they found hard plastic in Trader Joe’s steamed chicken soup dumplings.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation’s Consumer Experience Department at 800-544-6855. Members of the media with questions can contact CJ Foods Manufacturing Beaumont Corporation's media relations team at 507-537-8550 or questions@schwans.com.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

 
         
         

You just read:

