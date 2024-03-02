NA Chairman works with Khánh Hòa’s Party Committee

VIETNAM, March 2 -

KHÁNH HÒA — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ had a working session with representatives of the Party Committee of the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on March 2, as part of his working trip to the locality.

The top legislator praised the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people for their efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, and comprehensively implement the building of Party and political system, the socio-economic development with positive results.

Agreeing with orientations and tasks set by local authorities for 2024 and subsequent years, Huệ emphasised that developing Khánh Hòa into a centrally-run city, a regional connection centre, and a major gate to the East Sea, of the Central Highlands and the south-central coastal region is an important political task with multifaceted significance for the Party Committee, authorities, and people of Khánh Hòa, and the whole country.

He urged the locality to concentrate efforts on effectively implementing several key tasks, including maintaining a double-digit growth, possibly overfulfilling the set target through implementing specific programmes and plans.

The locality needs to pay attention to developing coastal areas in a breakthrough direction, aiming for both rapid and sustainable growth; and accelerating its new-style rural building programme, focusing on developing Khánh Sơn and Khánh Vinh districts into ecological mountainous towns by 2030, the official said.

Apart from developing green economy and tourism, Khánh Hòa must also pay heed to developing industrial infrastructure facilities, and industrial clusters, logistics centres, seaports, and digital infrastructure to develop high-quality service sectors, thus creating jobs and increase incomes for locals, and improve the locality’s production capacity, Hue stressed.

The province must to well perform administrative reforms, especially improving the investment and business environment; speed up digital transformation; and mobilise and utilise all resources to develop the three key momentum areas of Vân Phong Bay area, Nha Trang city and Cam Ranh Bay area, and and four economic corridors of the North-South economic corridor, the East-West economic corridor, the Nha Trang - Diên Khánh - Khánh Vinh economic corridor, and the Cam Ranh - Cam Lâm - Khánh Sơn economic corridor, to create breakthroughs, he added. — VNA/VNS