Fashion Korea in Paris Show Provides the Stage for Elton Ilirjani at Paris Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elton Ilirjani attended Paris Fashion Week 2024 and following his recent assignment at Milan Fashion Week walked for South Korean fashion house, Ti:baeg and designer Eunae Cho at the Fashion Korea in Paris show.
As the designer explains, “The concept started with a tea that I like. I also like to brew tea leaves and drink them, but only when a tea bag that can be enjoyed easily is put in the water, can the scent and colour spread out and make that wonderful tea. I want our customers to be able to express their beauty, healthily and joyfully by wearing Ti:baeg. I want to make designs that make the wearer happy, and more beautiful.”
Ti:baeg is a South Korean Fashion Brand which seeks to express the most delicate human emotions through multifarious and colorful graphics. Ti:baeg found poetry in the way a tea bag infuses its flavours and colours into the water, releasing its sweet aroma and colour. Like those tea bag, when you wear a Ti:baeg, it brings out the charm of the wearer. Unique colors and graphic elements inspired by nature evoke romance and nostalgia. We talk about elegance that does not lose girlishness under the theme of love, which is an unchanging value.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About Ti:baeg:
Launched in 2011, Ti:Baeg (pronounced “tea bag”) is a casual contemporary brand that features delicate prints and sheer layers of fabric to create a feminine but not too girlie vibe. Designer Cho Eunae graduated from Seoul’s Yonsei University after studying Clothing & Textiles plus Human Environment & Design before working for a major Korean fashion brand and was invited to show at Seoul Fashion Week in 2012. Ti:Baeg has the super cute concept of the fashion being “flavoured with our love & care; Directions: needs no water, take, adjust, feel its taste” just like a tea bag, of course. www: www.tibaeg.co.kr I: @tibaeg_official
About The HeadHunter Group:
The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica). I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @Sangrealo
