Big Brother Welcomes Little Cousin, Julia Ilirjani, Cousin of Model Elton Ilirjani joins Big Brother VIP Albania 3
EINPresswire.com/ -- Julia Ilirjani, cousin of international model and philanthropist Elton Ilirjani has joined the participants in Big Brother VIP Albania 3 being broadcast on Top Channel TV.
Founded and Produced by Lori Hoxha and Sara Hoxha Top Channel TV is one of the biggest TV station for Albanian speakers and among the largest covering the Western Balkans! This TV Channel was founded by the late Dritan Hoxha in the late 1990s.
Big Brother VIP Albania 3 is produced by Top Channel and is based on the format Big Brother, created by Endemol Shine Nederland Producties B.V./John de Mol and owned by Endemol Shine Nederland Producties BV., part of the Banijay Group, distributed by Banijay Rights. Copyright © Endamol Shine Nederland Producties B.V.
About Elton Ilirjani:
Known around the world as a high-ranking social media influencer and fashion model, Ilirjani boasts a breathtaking following of over 12 million fans. His legions of followers are dedicated to listening and learning from his message of gender equality around the world. Elton promotes the importance of equality and freedom of expression through the concept of genderless modelling. Frequenting the pages of fashion magazines and international runway shows, the icon uses his powerful presence to promote a unified existence amongst all of mankind. Instagram: @Eilirjani
About The HeadHunter Group:
The HeadHunter Group is an International Executive Search Company with a comprehensive service offering. We offer innovative and high quality recruitment, assessment and internet-based recruitment solutions. The HeadHunter Group offices are located in USA (New York NY, Los Angeles CA, Houston TX), Cyprus (Nicosia), Serbia (Belgrade), Greece (Athens), Albania (Tirana), Bosnia & Herzegovina (Sarajevo), Kosovo (Prishtina), North Macedonia (Skopje) and Montenegro (Podgorica). I: @the_headhunter_group | F: headhunter.al | X/T: @Sangrealo
Norah Lawlor
