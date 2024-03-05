Bryan Stevenson & Christopher D. Thomas, President of inMMGroup, Honored with "Entrepreneur of the Year" Award
inMMGroup President Christopher D. Thomas awarded AAEA's "Entrepreneur of the Year" alongside Bryan Stevenson and Don Mahmood for outstanding community impact.
Together, we strive to create impactful solutions and foster an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive and make a difference in their communities.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inMMGroup, a leading marketing, branding, and public relations agency, is proud to announce that its President, Christopher D. Thomas, has been named the recipient of the African American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA) 6th Annual "Entrepreneur of the Year" Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes Mr. Thomas's exceptional contributions to empowering and educating entrepreneurs and his dedication to community development. Among those also recognized are Bryan Stevenson, Founder of Equal Justice Initiative and The Legacy Sites, and Don Mahmood, President of Decision168.
— Christopher D. Thomas
Christopher D. Thomas expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from the African American Entrepreneurs Association alongside esteemed colleagues like Bryan Stevenson and Don Mahmood. This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of our team at inMMGroup, our clients, mentors, business associates, and accountability partners. Together, we strive to create impactful solutions and foster an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive and make a difference in their communities."
Leslie F. Giscombe, President/CEO of the African American Entrepreneurs Association, commented, "Christopher D. Thomas exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding entrepreneur. His commitment to innovation, leadership, collaboration, effective team building, and group economics aligns perfectly with the values of the AAEA. We are delighted to honor him as our Entrepreneur of the Year and look forward to his continued success and contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem."
The AAEA's 6th Annual "Entrepreneur of the Year" Award is a testament to Mr. Thomas's dedication to excellence in the field of marketing and his unwavering commitment to supporting and uplifting fellow entrepreneurs. inMMGroup is proud of this significant achievement and remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and fostering growth and success within the business community.
For more information about inMMGroup and its services, please visit [inMMGroup's website].
About inMMGroup:
inMMGroup is a dynamic marketing, branding, and public relations agency committed to providing innovative solutions to its clients' biggest challenges. With a focus on creativity and strategic thinking, inMMGroup helps businesses achieve their goals and make a lasting impact in their respective industries.
About the African American Entrepreneurs Association:
The African American Entrepreneurs Association (AAEA) is dedicated to empowering African American entrepreneurs through education, networking, and access to resources. The AAEA's mission is to foster an environment where entrepreneurs can grow, succeed, and contribute to the economic development of their communities.
Christopher Thomas
inMMGroup
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn