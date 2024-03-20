WAKSAW's Catalysts of Change Event Aims to Bridge Urban Women Leaders with Rural Entrepreneurs

The March 15 session was a parallel event to UN CSW68 and aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development goals

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalysts of Change—Fostering Female Leadership in Rural Revitalization, a parallel event to the 68th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UN CSW68), was held in New York City on March 15 from 10 am to 1:30 pm at the Harvard Club. The event, which provided a deep dive into the unique challenges and opportunities in female-led rural businesses, was sponsored by the WAKSAW-Uddiyana Archaeological Association (WAKSAW), Woodenfish Foundation (Woodenfish), and the Pakistan Council for Social Welfare & Human Rights (PCSW&HR).A parallel event to UN CSW68, themed “Addressing poverty through a gender lens, strengthening institutions and financing to accelerate the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls,” Catalysts of Change contributed to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The event highlighted goals 4, Quality Education; 11, Sustainable Cities and Communities; 13, Climate Action; 15, Life on Land; and 17, Partnerships for the Goals, joining the UN’s call to action to provide peace and prosperity for people and the planet today and in the future.Sponsor organization WAKSAW is at the forefront of these economic and social issues championed by the UN. The international consortium is committed to unveiling the complex history of Buddhism through archaeology, promoting cultural heritage, and fostering an understanding of historical contexts through dynamic and collaborative approaches. The organization transcends archaeological exploration, encompassing research and analysis, collaboration with academic institutions, community outreach, networking, and policy advocacy. WAKSAW also aspires to shape the future of female leadership and global gender equality in alignment with the UN’s SDGs.“The Catalysts of Change session offered thoughtful insights to spur action toward achieving gender equality, especially in empowering women to lead rural development and eradicate hunger and poverty,” said Muhammad Noori, Chairman of PCSW&HR.Mr. Yinghan Zhai, the Chief of Global Youth Initiatives at WAKSAW, added “As a sponsor of the event, WAKSAW was proud to partner with Woodenfish and PCSW&HR in our shared commitment to shaping the future of female leadership, particularly in rural areas. Our slate of inspiring speakers and thought leaders surely left attendees invigorated to do their part in advocating for global gender equality.”The one-day event featured thought leaders in women’s empowerment and rural development. The event explored successful mentorship models, effective business strategies for rural contexts, networking with like-minded professionals, discovering innovative financial solutions, understanding supportive policies, and gaining insights into empowerment techniques for building confidence and leadership skills among rural women entrepreneurs. The event’s comprehensive approach aimed to bolster the resilience and growth of women-led enterprises in rural areas.Following the welcoming addresses from female leaders around the world, Ms. Yali Xuan, the visionary founder of the WAKSAW Archaeological Alliance, unveiled the Her Power initiative, highlighting the pivotal role and influence of female leadership in rural communities. She encouraged attendees to engage with the initiative, aiming to catalyze global change."The Her Power initiative, led by WAKSAW and brought to life through esteemed partnerships, seeks to dismantle systemic obstacles that restrict the advancement of women, particularly those in rural settings,” said Ms. Xuan. “Our ambition is to forge a world where women, regardless of their location or economic status, possess equal chances to contribute to and reap benefits from economic, social, and cultural growth. We are committed to bridging the gap between urban business leaders and rural women entrepreneurs, enhancing access to education, vocational training, confidence-building networks, and business opportunities."Qi Cheng, the chairperson of the Zhongguo Cultural Foundation, a key partner in executing the "Her Power" initiative, shared insights at the meeting: “Based on the architecture of smart digital communities, through innovative partnerships and a focus on corporate social responsibility, Her Power seeks to empower women to transition from local to global stages, thereby fostering a diverse and inclusive new commercial society.”To achieve this, the initiative seeks to establish service centers in over 100 countries to engage stakeholders in creating a community of female leaders who help each other overcome challenges and seize advancement opportunities to ensure the prosperity of all women.Later, H.E. Kitoko Gata Ngoulou, the Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the U.S., underscored the critical role of leadership skills and women's empowerment in rural areas as pivotal for innovation and economic growth in her speech. She advocated for tailored educational programs that leverage digitalization, aiming to transform rural communities into thriving societies through the education and leadership of women.During the roundtables, Dr. Yifa, founder of Woodenfish Foundation and Harvard researcher, led discussions on addressing challenges and opportunities for women in rural areas and breaking barriers in rural leadership. The discussion featured a variety of facilitators speaking on a diverse range of issues that included insights from royal families, religious leaders, and global peace advocates. Danilo Parmegiani, Executive Director of the Legion of Goodwill, emphasized the importance of establishing support centers in urban areas to empower and protect community members through foundational services such as education and job training. He highlighted the necessity of creating a solidarity network, supported by donations from individuals and groups, to overcome the challenges of delivering services to remote areas. William Woo, an entrepreneur and former City Councilor in New Jersey, highlighted the significant contributions of women in organizations and advocated for authenticity, positive energy, empathy, and compassion as essential qualities for inspiring change and impacting future generations beyond mere profit and loss considerations. The day concluded with closing remarks from Daoming Wan, co-founder of WAKSAW, who stated, “Women hold up half the sky,” and summarized insights from the day, followed by time for photos, lunch, and networking.The meeting was held simultaneously offline and online globally, interacting in real-time on the CSW68 Forum, which has tens of thousands of audience members. Everyone considered it to be an informative and meaningful theme that aligns with the CSW68 at the United Nations and is eagerly anticipating next year's events.

