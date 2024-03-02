PHILIPPINES, March 2 - Press Release

March 1, 2024 LAPID: ONLINE GAMBLING, SISIRA SA MORAL NG KABATAAN IKINABAHALA na ni Senador Lito Lapid ang paglipana ng advertisement para sa online gambling sa mga social media platforms sa bansa. Ayon kay Lapid, chairman ng Senate committee on Games and Amusements, magdedelikadong malulong sa online gambling ang mga kabataan na maagang ma-expose sa pamamagitan ng social media platforms gaya ng Facebook, X, Instagram, at Tiktok. Ito rin anya ay makasisira sa kanilang pagpapahalaga (values) at moralidad (morality) kung hindi maaagapan ng gobyerno. "Kung ang kabataan ay nakalulusot sa paglalaro sa online gaming, papaano natin sila palalakihin ng maayos at may moralidad sa buhay. Nakalulungkot na masisira ang pagpapahalaga ng ating kabataan sa masamang bisyong ito at posibleng maitaya pa nila ang konting baon sa eskwela. Ang masaklap pa nito, baka maging mitsa ito ng pang-uumit sa kanilang mga magulang at matuto na rin silang magnakaw, gaya sa mga karakter sa FPJ's Batang Quiapo," ani Lapid. Sinabi pa ng Senador na napakadaling maglagay ng mga aplikasyon sa mga cellphone at ibang mga mobile devices para sa online gambling. Ito ay kadalasang hindi nababantayan ng mga magulang. Napakadali din magparehistro dito sapagkat pangalan at edad lang ang kailangan. Kabilang sa mga online gambling na kinahuhumalingan ng mga kabataan ngayon ay ang poker, roleta, color games at iba pang sugal na tulad ng casino. Dahil dito, maghahain ang Senador ng isang resolusyon para paimbestigahan sa komite ang paglipana ng mga illegal na sugal online at makabalangkas ng batas para masawata o mapigilan ito. End LAPID SEEKS PROBE ON ONLINE GAMBLING Senator Lito Lapid expressed concern over the proliferation of advertisements of online gambling on different social media platforms in the country. According to Lapid, chairman of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusements, young people who are exposed early to social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok risk becoming addicted to online gambling. This could also harm their values and morality if the government fails to act on it. Financial technology (FinTech) or mobile wallet services, such as GCash, PayMaya and others platforms could also be exploited for gambling. "If the youth are getting away with playing online gambling, how can we raise them well and with good values in life. It is sad that our youth good manners will be destroyed by this bad habit and they may even bet their pocket money in school. If worse gets worst, they might learn to steal, like the characters in FPJ's Batang Quiapo," said Lapid. The Senator added that it is very easy to install applications on cellphones and other mobile devices for online gambling. This is often overlooked by parents. It is also very easy or accessible to register because only name and age are required. Among the online gambling that young people are obsessed with today are poker, roulette, color games and others like in casino. Because of this, the Senator will file a resolution seeking the committee to investigate the illegal gambling online and formulate a law to prevent or suppress it.