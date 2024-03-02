PHILIPPINES, March 2 - Press Release

March 1, 2024 Gatchalian hopeful that ERC PCC partnership will address power issues, protect consumer interests Senator Win Gatchalian expressed hope that a joint task force between the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) created to investigate allegations of anti-competitive practices within the power sector would effectively address such issues and protect the interests of energy consumers. "I am confident that the task force would work to resolve anti-competitive issues relating to the industry. I am hoping that the collaboration itself would be a deterrent of anti-competitive practices and in the process, help establish market dynamics that would protect the interest of our consumers," Gatchalian said. The vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy pointed out that the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), which was enacted in 2001, regulates competition in the power industry, and prohibits participants in the electricity industry from engaging in any anti-competitive behavior including, but not limited to, cross-subsidization, price, or market manipulation, and imposes limits on ownership and control by related companies, of installed generating capacity. However, even ERC has admitted difficulty in addressing anti-competitive issues hounding the industry such as those involving industry players trading their generated capacities in the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). "Policies that promote competition are there for a good reason and that is to prevent anti-competitive practices that often result in higher costs to consumers and additional costs incurred by other players," he said. "Inaasahan natin na ang pagtutulungan ng ERC at PCC ay magpapalakas sa kakayahan ng gobyerno na suriin ang mga kahinahinalang gawain sa industriya at ibayong maipatupad ang mga polisiya hinggil sa patas na kompetisyon para sa kapakinabangan ng mga konsyumer," he added. Gatchalian umaasang matutugunan ng ERC PCC joint task force ang problema sa kuryente Nagpahayag ng pag-asa si Senador Win Gatchalian na ang joint task force ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) at Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), na nilikha upang imbestigahan ang mga alegasyon ng anti-competitive practices sa power sector, ay epektibong makakatugon sa mga isyung bumabalot sa sektor at poprotekta sa interes ng mga konsyumer. "Ako ay tiwala na gagampanan ng task force ang paglutas sa mga anti-competitive practices na nangyayari sa industriya. Umaasa ako na ang pagsasanib pwersa ng dalawang ahensya ay magtatatag ng mekanismo sa merkado na poprotekta sa interes ng ating mga konsyumer," sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag pa ng vice chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy na ang Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA), na pinagtibay noong 2001, ang nagreregulate ng kompetisyon sa industriya ng kuryente, nagbabawal sa sinuman sa industriya na pumasok sa anumang anti-competitive practice kabilang ang, ngunit hindi limitado sa, cross-subsidization, presyo, o pagmamanipula sa merkado, at pagpataw ng mga limitasyon sa pagmamay-ari at kontrol ng mga kaugnay na kumpanya, na mayroong generating capacity. Pero kahit na ang ERC ay umaming nahihirapan ito sa pagtugon sa mga anti-competitive issue sa industriya tulad ng mga kinasasangkutan ng mga industry player na nakikipagkalakalan ng kanilang generated capacity sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM). "May dahilan kung bakit nariyan ang mga polisiyang nagsusulong ng kompetisyon sa merkado at iyun ay upang maiwasan ang anumang paglabag sa regulasyon ng patas na kompetisyon na kadalasang nauuwi sa mataas na presyo ng kuryente at karagdagang gastos para sa mga market player," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Inaasahan natin na ang pagtutulungan ng ERC at PCC ay magpapalakas sa kakayahan ng gobyerno na suriin ang mga kahinahinalang gawain sa industriya at ibayong maipatupad ang mga polisiya hinggil sa patas na kompetisyon para sa pakinabang ng mga konsyumer," pagtatapos niya.