March 1, 2024 CHIZ TO CHED: REGULATE EXPENSES OF COMMISSIONERS TO CURB ABUSE OF SUC FUNDS Senator Chiz Escudero has asked the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to regulate the expenses incurred by their commissioners during their visits to state colleges and universities (SUCs) or out-of-town meetings. The veteran legislator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Higher and Technical Education, made the call on Wednesday (Feb. 28) during the body's meeting where 25 education bills were tackled and approved in principle. Escudero made the statement amid criticism of CHED commissioners on their frequent meetings which costs and expenses are being charged to the account of SUCs. "One of the complaints against a commissioner was that he was conducting more than the regular meetings at the expense of the SUCs. And number two, that he was being accompanied by not only members of his family but also more than enough staff that the commissioner actually needs, again, at the expense of the SUC," the senator said, referring to former CHED commissioner Joe Mark Libre, who was dismissed recently by the Office of the Ombudsman due to nepotism. "So perhaps, it is time that CHED issue a memorandum regulating what will be charged against SUCs in cases of meetings held on-site and what will be charged against CHED, and what should be charged against the personal account of the CHED official," he said. During the hearing, Escudero also scrutinized the per diems requested by attendees of the commissioner meetings. According to him, there should no longer be a need to request per diem if the meetings are held within Metro Manila. "If the hearing or meeting is going to be conducted within CHED premises, or within Metro Manila, utang na loob, wala na dapat per diem ang commissioner. Some SUCs give that is why when I appointed my representatives to the various SUCs, I told them that they are not allowed