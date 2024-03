Poe on reported NAIA rats

NAIA should conduct a deep cleaning of the airport to see to it that all nooks and crannies are free of pests.

The bed bug infestation and reported sightings of rats may be untypical incidents, but in the bigger scheme of things could scare travelers and have a dent on our tourism.

We hope there would not be glitches in the planned rehabilitation project of NAIA to rid it of all pests and give passengers only positive experience.